TENNIS DE TABLE – EUROPE TROPHY

Fabio Rakotoarimanana (2nd from left) and his Lille teammates qualify for the grand Final of the Europe Trophy

Faultless course. The Lille Métropole table tennis club (LMTT), which plays in Pro B, of the African champion, East zone, Fabio Rakotoarimanana, has won five victories in as many matches. He thus qualifies for the “Grand Finale” of the Europe Trophy C3.

Six European clubs competed in the second round of the competition, from December 8 to 10, in the Micheline Ostermeyer room, in Lille-Moulins. The ETTU Trophy (European Table Tennis Union) is the third most important continental competition for European clubs, after the Champions League and the ETTU Cup.

The team of the European cadet champion, Fabio Rakotoarimanana, won on Friday, 3-0, against the English team Fusion table tennis. The silver medalist at the Francophone Games defeated the Englishman Pelc 3-0. The Lille club added two more victories on Saturday. The host team beat the Belgian team Vedrinamur by 3 to 0, then the Luxembourg team Hueschtert-Folscht, by 3 to 2.

Fabio soundly beat the Belgian Giltia (3-0) in the first match. And on Sunday, Lille dismissed, also by 3 to 0, another Belgian team from Logis Auderghem and by 3 to 2, the Dutch team De Boer Taverzo. The first two in the group, notably the Lille club and De Boer Taverzo, ranked second with four victories, are thus qualified for the grand final. This will bring together sixteen teams in the city of Piraeus, Greece.

Serge Rasanda