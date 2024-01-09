TENNIS – ITF/CAT SOUTHERN AFRICAN JUNIOR

Size sometimes makes the difference in tennis!

The bar has been set too high. Stage 1 of the ITF/CAT Southern African junior circuit which took place in Windhoek, Namibia, ended yesterday, with a failure for the Malagasy delegation. Or rather, it served as a learning experience for him. In the individual tournament, the Malagasy rackets could not do better than fighting in a classification match to position themselves in this championship of the southern zone.

In the U14 girls category, the first international experience and the trip outside Madagascar was an international initiation for Ainatia Andriamaniraka and Christella Raharijanahary, with checkered results. After beating the Namibian Elrica Nakusera in two sets (6/1 6/1) in the first round, Ainatia Andriamaniraka lost against the Zimbabwean Rutendo Tom in two sets (3/6 3/6). It’s the same for Chrystella Raharinjanahary who won against the Botswanan Kgannyeng in two sets (6/1 6/4), but she was eliminated by the Namibian Khanye in two sets also (0/6 0/6. Mateï Randrianasolo lost from the start against Charlotte Bouwer from South Africa in 2 sets (0/6 2/6).

Predictable

In U14 boys, Ny Avo Razafindrazaka won by forfeit against his opponent, the Namibian Nathan Fundisi in the first round, before being eliminated by the Mauritian Thevenet in two sets (3/6 4/6).

In the U16 boys, Jesse Napoke, who already had international experience last year, gained the upper hand over the Namibian Lemuel Kahindi by beating him in two sets (6/2 6/3). On the other hand, in his second match, he lost in two sets (1/6 1/6) against the Namibian Seewoosurrun who avenged his compatriot.

Mahery Raoily, the most experienced of the Malagasy rackets in this southern zone joust, exempt from the first round, was beaten by a thread by the Mauritian Rohan Mungla, in three sets (6/3 3/6 6/7). Tsilavina Andrianatoandro was eliminated by two sets (0/6 2/6), in the first round, against the Namibian Ruben Yssel.

According to Dina Razafimahatratra, coach of young Malagasy players during this regional championship, “the results of most of our players were predictable. Five out of seven are on their first international experience outside of Madagascar. Therefore, I did not come with them to obtain good immediate results, but to help them and support them in giving, to begin with, the best of themselves. The group remains quite promising and the results will come later, around the second half of 2024/2025. I believe in everyone’s potential and everything will improve over the course of international tournaments.”

And Dina Razafimahatratra concludes: “We must not forget to thank the parents who paid everything and invested in this trip to be able to follow the development of tennis in Africa. Thank you to them for trusting me.”

Donné Raherinjatovo