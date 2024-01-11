TENNIS – ITF/CAT SOUTHERN AFRICAN JUNIOR

Tenniswomen posing with their. coach, after yesterday’s 3-0 victory against Angola

After having experienced a difficult first week in the first stage of the ITF/CAT Southern African junior circuit, dedicated to singles which took place in Windhoek, in Namibia, the Malagasy rackets have a response by playing as a team, in the second stage of the tournament team championship of the southern zone which is always played in Windhoek, Namibia.

In the U14 women’s category, Madagascar, which is in group A, outclassed Angola by 3 to 0. In singles 2, Soa Ainatia Andriamaniraka beat Sirka Mwahala in 2 sets (6/0 6/0), while that in singles 1, Mateï Randrianasolo won in 2 sets (6/3 6/3) ahead of Roque Dandara.

Leading 2-0, the morale of the Malagasy rackets is high. To confirm the Malagasy domination, in a doubles match, the pair formed by Soa Ainatia Andriamaniraka and Christella Raharijanahary easily dominated the duo formed by Roque Dandara and Catarina Manacas in 2 sets 6/2 6/0.

Among the U16 boys, playing in group A, Madagascar beat Lesotho by 3 to 0. The Malagasy tennis players showed a mastery of their subject without too much difficulty. In singles 2, Jesse Napoke crushed Mathibela Kamohelo in 2 sets (6/0 6/1), while Tsilavina Andrianantoandro beat Thite Thebe in 2 sets (7/6 6/0). The first set was hotly contested between the two boys, but the flag bearer from Madagascar managed to escape from the trap set by the young Lesotho.

In the doubles match, the two Malagasy players, Mahery Raoily and Jesse Napoke, won against Thite Thebe and Mathibela Kamohelo in two sets (6/3 6/0).

Donné Raherinjatovo