TENNIS – ITF/CAT SOUTHERN AFRICAN JUNIOR

The Akomba boys have. received their ticket for the semi-final and are looking for their place in the final against the Mozambicans today

The U14 girls and U16 boys respectively challenge South Africa and Mozambique in the semi-finals. They have the opportunity to get on the podium on Sunday.

Coming out victorious over the girls of Eswatini by 3 to 0, the Akomba women of Madagascar, second in Pool A, face South Africa today in the semi-finals. For their part, ranked second, the boys will fight against the Mozambicans, first in Pool B, to secure their place in the final of the Southern African Tennis Championship, which is currently being played in Windhoek, Namibia.

Forced to seek victory in front of players from Eswatini, under penalty of elimination, the protégés of Dina Razafimahatratra, coach of the two Malagasy national teams Akomba, outclassed their opponents in an overwhelming manner by 3 to 0. Soa Ainatia Andriamaniraka opened hostilities in singles 2. She beat Unahi Shongwe in 2 sets (6/0 6/0) in a one-sided match. Mateï Randrianasolo, who played singles 1, was quick against Amantle Mngadi, crushing her in 2 sets (6/1 6/0). With 2-0 in hand, synonymous with qualification for the semi-finals, the doubles match was only a simple formality for Mateï Randrianasolo and Soa Ainatia Andriamaniraka. They won against Unahi Shongwe and Ntshalintshali Sinengcebo in 2 sets (6/0 6/0).

Satisfied

In the U16 boys, the Akomba of Madagascar finished second in pool A and today face the Mozambicans, first in pool B in the semi-final. In their matches against the South Africans, the Malagasy lost by 0 to 3 and only suffered the show of force of the South Africans, advantaged by their physique and their technique on the field.

Tsilavina Andrianatoandro was the first to take the court in singles 2. He lost to Connor Doig in 2 sets (1/6 1/6). In singles 1, the most experienced young Malagasy of the Malagasy delegation lost in 2 sets (3/6 2/6) to the South African giant, John Bothma. Led 0 to 2, the Malagasy felt defeat and in the doubles match, despite the spirit of revolt to achieve a good result, Tsilavina Andrianatoandro and Jesse Napoke lost their match in 2 sets (3/6 3/6) against the South Africans.

After the Akomba of Madagascar qualified for the semi-finals, Dina Razafimahatratra, coach of the national team, gives her opinion: “Our U16 boys team did well to overcome Lesotho and Zimbabwe. These two victories remain a great performance synonymous with qualification for the semi-final. Regarding the results of this regional championship, we remain quite positive about the future, and we are quite satisfied with our results despite the lack of experience of all of our players on the international stage,” confides Dina Razafimahatratra.

Donné Raherinjatovo