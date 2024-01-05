TENNIS – ITF/CAT SOUTHERN AFRICAN JUNIOR

A delegation with seven snowshoes flew yesterday afternoon to reach the Namibian capital. This trip is part of their participation in the ITF/CAT Southern African Junior Individual & Team’s Championships 2024 tournament, which will take place in Windhoek, from January 6 to 14.

Following an appeal launched by parents to people of good will, in order to support these young players in honoring this continental meeting, favorable responses were received. And with the help of parents, the first sponsors of their children, they won the first battle, that of leaving to fight.

The U14 and U16 age groups are doing well with Malagasy snowshoes. Three girls will compete in the U14 category with only one boy, while three boys will fight in the U16 category.

Dina Razafimahatratra and Lucas Raoily will provide coaching during this zonal competition. The first week will see players compete in an individual tournament. In the second week, the top three players from each country combine in team matches.

Donné Raherinjatovo

Also Read:  National coach Horst Hrubesch is thinking about saying goodbye

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Is it illegal for a small businessman to let his “brother and sister” board the Times Square in New York? Beautiful lawyer: She may still break the law | Society | Sanli News Network SETN.COM
Is it illegal for a small businessman to let his “brother and sister” board the Times Square in New York? Beautiful lawyer: She may still break the law | Society | Sanli News Network SETN.COM
Posted on
The Ukrainians struck a prominent Russian object – They suggest a very heavy loss
The Ukrainians struck a prominent Russian object – They suggest a very heavy loss
Posted on
Carrefour withdraws all Pepsi products from sale. The decision was made
Carrefour withdraws all Pepsi products from sale. The decision was made
Posted on
NASA flies to the moon with technology from Austria
NASA flies to the moon with technology from Austria
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News