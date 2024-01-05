TENNIS – ITF/CAT SOUTHERN AFRICAN JUNIOR

A delegation with seven snowshoes flew yesterday afternoon to reach the Namibian capital. This trip is part of their participation in the ITF/CAT Southern African Junior Individual & Team’s Championships 2024 tournament, which will take place in Windhoek, from January 6 to 14.

Following an appeal launched by parents to people of good will, in order to support these young players in honoring this continental meeting, favorable responses were received. And with the help of parents, the first sponsors of their children, they won the first battle, that of leaving to fight.

The U14 and U16 age groups are doing well with Malagasy snowshoes. Three girls will compete in the U14 category with only one boy, while three boys will fight in the U16 category.

Dina Razafimahatratra and Lucas Raoily will provide coaching during this zonal competition. The first week will see players compete in an individual tournament. In the second week, the top three players from each country combine in team matches.

Donné Raherinjatovo