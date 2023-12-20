TENNIS – ITF/CAT U14-U16 – A call for donations for Malagasy rackets

Some young Malagasy snowshoes who will travel to Namibia

Support young Malagasy snowshoes who will participate in a meeting in the southern zone. This is the purpose of the appeal for donations launched by parents to people of good will. The tournament that these young tennis players will have to honor will take place in Windhoek, Namibia, from January 6 to 14. Nine young tennis players, true enthusiasts of the discipline, will have the opportunity to shine during this zonal meeting

“Traveling abroad is a big burden for parents. Aside from the young rackets, the guides and coaches are also our responsibility. This is why we are asking for the contribution of all people of good will who love tennis,” confides Aina Rebecca Ravelontsalama, president of the Car club and parents of athletes.

And to continue: “We humbly request your generosity and support to finance the participation of nine talented players in the U14 girls, U14 and U16 boys categories. Your contribution will also allow other talented young players, currently limited by financial constraints, to enjoy this enriching experience. No less than $2,000 per athlete is required. Those who wish to support this good cause can use the following contact details: Orange money: +261 32 59 463 70 in the name of Rahamison, +261 32 27 871 41 in the name of Aina Rebecca, and Mvola: +261 34 14 311 07 in the name of Lantoniaina,” she concludes.

Lists of Malagasy rackets

U14 Girls: Ainatia Andriamaniraka, MateÏ Eliana

Randrianasolo, Chrystella Fenohasintsoa Raharinjanahary

U14 Boys:

Manoa Sandy Rabarijaona, Highness Razafindrazaka,

Matthieu

U16 Boys:

Tsilavina Nirina Andrianantoandro, Napoke Jessé, Jimmy Rakotondrazanany

Donné Raherinajatovo