TENNIS – ITF JUNIOR – Akomba U14 girls in bronze

The Akomba U14 girls (from right to left: Mateï, Soa Ainatia, Christinah) scored points in their first international outing.

The regional tennis championship, southern zone, in the U14 girls and U16 boys category ended yesterday in the Namibian capital Windhoek with the bronze medal for the girls and fourth place for the boys.

In their classification match for third place, the Akomba girls from Madagascar beat the young rackets from Botswana by 2-0 and won the bronze medal.

In the quest for third place, Soa Ainatia Andriamaniraka opened hostilities on the Malagasy side to face Botswana’s Angel Chakanyuka. Soa Ainatia Andriamaniraka won in 3 sets 6/1 4/6 6/1 in a very competitive match, especially since the young Botswanan managed to get back to a set everywhere.

Combative as she is persevering, patient in each exchange, the young Malagasy broke away in the third set to pocket the first Malagasy point, 1-0.

Mateï Randrianasolo took over in singles 1. She outclassed Botswana’s Malak Macheng in 2 sets 6/1 6/4, a victory which brought the second point, 2-0, synonymous with a bronze medal for the third place.

In the U16 boys, Madagascar was beaten by Mauritius by 1-2 in the quest for third place and moved into fourth place after the doubles decider. Jesse Napoke in singles game 2 beat Mauritian Rohan Mungla in 2 sets 6/4 7/6. The young Malagasy with his second year of international experience had to fight very hard in the second set to bring the first Malagasy point, 1-0.

Mahery Raoily in the singles match 1 lost in 2 1/6 1/6 sets against the Mauritian Rushil Narainshing Seewoosurrun. To decide between them, the two countries entered the decisive doubles which was fatal to the Malagasy because they lost in 2 sets 3/6 4/6.

Also Read:  Nine high finishes and a final 'chrono' mark Vuelta2024 after leaving Lisbon

After this regional championship, Dina Razafimahatratra, the coach of the Akomba national team gave her opinion: “Our U14 girls were having their first major international experience. Winning a bronze medal in the team tournament just behind Zimbabwe and South Africa remains a good performance. This team has a future and everything will improve throughout the tournaments on the African U14 circuit.”

Donné Raherinjatovo

