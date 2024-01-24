Tennis players should not have sex with the coach

A tennis legend wants young players not to be allowed to have sex with their coaches.

Grand Slam champion Pam Shriver revealed last year that she had a relationship with her former coach Don Candy (who died in 2020) that had “severely damaged” her. Things started when she was 17 and he was 50.

The doubles specialist is currently working with Croatian Donna Vekic.

“After witnessing how many generations of young female players suffer from the same thing, I want female tennis players to be more active in separating their professional and personal lives. They have to have the character to say, ‘No, that’s not going to happen,'” Shriver said in Australia.

She became very active after French tennis player Fiona Ferro accused her former coach Pierre Buter of attempted rape.

Marriages or at least engagements between players and coaches are not rare in tennis – examples are Petra Kvitova/Jiri Vanek and Veronika Kudermetova/Sergei Demekhin. The women’s association last month appointed lawyer Lindsey Braden to handle the defense of the tennis players.

Shriver admitted that he still has mixed feelings about Don Candy. “He cheated on his wife, but he was honest with me and I loved him,” admits the champion.

