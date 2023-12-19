TENNIS – PROFESSIONAL CIRCUIT – A second title for Tiantsoa Sarah Rakotomanga

Tiantsoa Sarah Rakotomanga (centre) beat Portugal’s Ines Murta in the final

A second professional title. Valencia is doing well for the Frenchwoman of Malagasy origin Tiantsoa Sarah Rakotomanga Rajaonah. She has just won her second professional title worth $15,000 on December 17 in Melilla, Spain, beating the Portuguese Ines Murta, seeded number 8, with the latter dropping out 6/2, Ab.

After the first professional title acquired a year ago (from December 4-11, 2022) with a prize pool of $15,000 by winning against the Spaniard Alba Rey Garcia in three rounds 6/3 4/6 6/3, Tiantsoa Sarah Rakotomanga Rajaonah has just proven her sparkling form and her room for improvement as a professional.

Accompanied by her coach on a 3-week tour in Spain (2 tournaments in Valencia and 1 in Melilla), Sarah for those in the know has not been at the Valencia academy since December 2023.

For the three weeks spent in Spain, Tiantsoa Sarah Rakotomanga put together some great performances, arriving in the women’s singles final and winning the doubles in Malvarosa, Valencia, in the first week. For the second week, Sarah reached the final of Saladar, Valencia but she was eliminated in the first round of doubles due to the injury of her partner who is none other than her opponent in the first round of singles.

In the third week, Tiantsoa Sarah Rakotomanga won the Holy Grail by winning the Melilla singles title. In the first round, she dismissed Frenchwoman Maya Bourderau from qualifying in 3 rounds 4/6 6/3 6/1. She defeated the Spaniard Christina Diaz Adrover (Wild card) 6/3 6/2 in the second round before beating the Romanian Anastasia Safta in 2 sets 6/3 6/3. To reach the final, Sarah beat the Spaniard Paula Arias Manjon, seeded number 2 in 2 sets 6/4 6/4.

Donné Raherinjatovo

