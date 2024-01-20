Tens of thousands demonstrated in Germany against the far-right views of the AfD

#Tens #thousands #demonstrated #Germany #farright #views #AfD

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in several German cities on Saturday to protest against the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) parliamentary party and its anti-foreign, anti-Semitic position, reports MTI. There were demonstrations in Frankfurt, Hanover, Kassel, Dortmund, Wuppertal, Karlsruhe, Nuremberg and other cities, among others.

The wave of protests was triggered by media reports that a far-right meeting was held in Germany last November, attended by representatives of the AfD, and where the deportation of millions of immigrants was discussed. At the meeting held in Potsdam, politicians belonging to the AfD and the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) talked about remigration. The plan would apply not only to asylum seekers, but also to foreigners with residence permits and “non-assimilated” German citizens.

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said after the incident: behind such seemingly innocuous terms as “remigration”, the idea of ​​mass expulsion and deportation of people because of their ethnic origin or political views arises.

The demonstrators made it clear at Saturday’s demonstration: they do not want the country to return to its Nazi past. Some marched with signs reading “Fascism is not an alternative.”

Chancellor Olaf Scholz also supported the demonstrations that have been going on for days. “Right-wing extremists are attacking our democracy,” he said earlier.

More demonstrations were announced for Sunday.

