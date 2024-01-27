Tense! Dozens of Chinese Military Aircraft ‘Surround’ Taiwan

#Tense #Dozens #Chinese #Military #Aircraft #Surround #Taiwan

Dozens of Chinese military aircraft were detected around Taiwan in the last 24 hours. It marked the biggest show of force around the island since Taiwan held its landmark general election.

It is known that the Chinese government claims Taiwan as part of its territory. Beijing has never stopped using force to try to control the self-ruled island.

Previously, ahead of Taiwan’s January 13 election, Beijing had warned voters that presidential candidate Lai Ching-te – the current vice president whom China calls a “dangerous separatist” – would bring “war and setbacks” if elected to lead.

Lai managed to win the election, securing an unprecedented third term for the Democratic Progressive Party, which has long rejected China’s territorial claims to Taiwan.

In the 24 hours leading up to Saturday at 06.00 local time, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense detected 33 Chinese military aircraft and seven Chinese naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Thirteen planes “crossed the midline of the Taiwan Strait”, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense said in a statement, as reported by the news agency AFPSaturday (267/1/2024).

Taiwan’s armed forces have been “monitoring the situation and deploying (air patrol) aircraft, Navy ships and coastal missile systems in response to detected activity”.

