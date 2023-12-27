tension in Pamplona 24 hours after the PSOE and Bildu motion

#tension #Pamplona #hours #PSOE #Bildu #motion

“They are very nervous about carrying out this betrayal,” says Mayor Cristina Ibarrola about the socialists

The PSOE of Navarra unleashed this Tuesday the penultimate political broadside against the Navarrese People’s Union (UPN) with less than 48 hours for the party of Pedro Sanchez provide the Mayor’s Office of Pamplona to EH Bildu. The socialists accused the mayor Cristina Ibarrola of alleged “attacks and pressure” on Tomas Rodriguezthe candidate who had to take his councilman’s certificate tomorrow, Thursday, and then vote for Joseba Asiron (EH Bildu). Ibarrola, however, has only referred to Rodríguez on one occasion since the pact between the Socialist Party of Navarra and the nationalist left. «I guaranteed the PSN that Rodríguez would be a councilor before the plenary session; “I was more interested than him in having him be part of the socialist councilors who were going to vote for Asiron as mayor,” Ibarrola responded yesterday.

The Pamplona City Council will approve this Thursday a motion of censure activated by the PSOE and Bildu in June but which will explode with delayed effects on April Fool’s Day. The 27 councilors of Pamplona were convened at 11:50 a.m. for an “extraordinary and urgent plenary session” whose only item on the agenda was the inauguration of Tomás Rodríguez, the sixth candidate on the PSN list in the 28-M elections. Rodríguez would assume the position of councilor that the minister Elma Saiz left vacant by his appointment. Saiz was the one who repeatedly before, during and after 28-M assured that the PSOE would not make Joseba Asiron mayor of Pamplona.

The Navarrese socialists yesterday confirmed Rodríguez’s resignation, reported by El Diario de Navarra last Sunday. Rodríguez had submitted on November 24, according to sources from the Pamplona City Council, his decision to accept being a councilor. Three weeks later, Miren Zabaleta and Joseba Asiron (EH Bildu) announced the pact with the PSOE of Navarra to unseat Ibarrola, the candidate with the most votes at the polls who was sworn in as mayor on June 17.

Rodríguez’s resignation and non-acceptance of the position by María José Blasco The political confrontation between the PSN and UPN once again escalated in the hours prior to Thursday’s historic plenary session. The Secretary of Organization of the PSN Ramon Alzórriz -spokesperson Santos Cerdan y Maria Chivite in this controversial agreement – pointed directly to UPN and expressly to Cristina Ibarrola. Alzórriz linked Rodríguez’s rectification with “the continuous pressure exerted by UPN typical of other times”, in clear reference to the terrorism of ETA and its related political and social organizations. Furthermore, he specified this alleged campaign in statements made by Mayor Ibarrola after the pact between Navarrese socialists and the nationalist left was revealed in Pamplona.

What did Ibarrola say at the press conference used by the PSN against her? «There was no pressure. The PSOE complained about the suspension of the plenary session on the 14th because they [por PSN, Bildu y Geroa Bai] They had removed all the proposals and left only one point, which was the inauguration of this man. His appointment was planned in a plenary session prior to the motion of censure; “That’s all I’ve said about him,” Mayor Cristina Ibarrola explained yesterday to THE WORLD.

«They are very nervous about executing this betrayal. If the socialist candidates thought that this [por la designación de Asiron] “It is the best thing that can happen to Pamplona. They should be proud to vote yes and they would not give up being councilors of their city,” Ibarrola said yesterday. A position shared by the president of UPN Javier Esparza, very upset with the “height of cynicism” of the Navarrese socialists. “If Alzórriz really believes that UPN has pressured Rodríguez to report him to the police station or stop making a fool of himself,” Esparza warned. But the leader of the regionalist party of Navarra pointed out another key about the two resignations and that the PSOE had to resort to the law student Miguel Matallanes (23 years) as councilor.

Esparza stressed that the PSOE’s support for the Bildu candidate “is repugnant even to its own officials, in addition to repugnant to many socialist voters who do not share the betrayal of a party that lied to them.”

Ibarrola and Esparza, in addition, expressed their rejection of the insinuation used by Alzórriz against UPN of being like the Abertzale left that provided cover with its “attacks” on ETA. “UPN has never used violence against anyone, it has never encouraged murderers and it has never included terrorists in its electoral lists,” Esparza responded to the accusations of the PSOE of Navarra.

The argument used by the PSN to counteract the resignation of two candidates increases the political and social tension in the run-up to the plenary session. Leaders of Sortu (the party that controls the EH Bildu coalition) have called for a rally tomorrow, Thursday, starting at 10:00 a.m. in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento with the motto Pamplona Vive/Iruñea bizi. The communication of this act occurred on November 28, two weeks before the pact was revealed and a month before the plenary session that will give Bildu control of Pamplona.

The Navarrese regionalist party announced on December 13 that it would hold a rally starting at 11:30 a.m. However, the event will not take place convened by UPN. Sources from the Government Delegation warned that there will be another rally with the slogan Enough of the Fools in a space near the City Hall.

