Tension in the DRC: after conversation with Tshisekedi João Lourenço speaks with Kagame –

The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, reserved this Wednesday, 24th, for telephone conversations, initially with the president of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Félix Tshisekedi, and later in the day with his counterpart from Rwanda, Paul Kagame.

Tension in eastern DRC has grown in recent months, following the resumption, in March last year, of fighting between the Congolese army and the March 23 Movement (M23), according to authorities in Kinshasa, supported by Rwanda, a neighboring country.

The deterioration of the security climate in the region has forced João Lourenço to intensify his diplomatic efforts, as mediator. It is worth remembering that Angola presides over the International Conference of the Great Lakes Region (CIRGL), a geographic block to which the DRC belongs.

Regarding the conversation with Kagame, the Presidency only reported that “the two Heads of State discussed bilateral and regional issues”.

At the moment, the M23 rebels control the territories of Masisi and Rutshuru, in North Kivu. In fact, the last elections in December were not held in these territories.

Kinshasa accuses Kigali of financing conflicts in the region, which Kagame has vehemently denied, in a conflict that has killed hundreds of people and displaced at least 52,000 citizens.

