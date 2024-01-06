Tension increases between North and South Korea – DW – 01/05/2024

#Tension #increases #North #South #Korea

The situation between South Korea and its northern neighbor remains tense also in 2024. On Friday morning, between 9:00 and 11:00 local time, North Korea fired more than 200 artillery shells at the vicinity of two islands, off the western coast of the Korean Peninsula. The projectiles fell into the sea, north of the maritime border between the two countries, according to the South Korean General Staff.

There were no casualties on the islands of Yeonpyeong and Baengnyeong. Yeonpyeong residents were asked to go to shelters. It is not yet clear whether that had to do with the shooting from North Korea. According to the AP agency, residents reported that this measure was related to the military maneuvers that South Korea has been carrying out since Friday in the maritime area.

Lee Sung Joon, spokesman for South Korea’s General Staff, told that Seoul sees responsibility for the “escalation of this crisis solely on North Korea.” “This is a provocative act that threatens peace on the Korean Peninsula,” the spokesman said. “We strongly urge you [a Corea del Norte] to immediately stop these actions.”

Where did the projectiles land?

Shots from North Korea fell near the small islands of Yeonpyeong and Baengnyeong, but not on land. These islands are located near the North Korean mainland, but belong to South Korea. The artillery fell north of the Northern Limit Line (LLN), a disputed de facto border drawn by the United Nations at the end of the Korean War in 1953. The NLL runs three nautical miles from the North Korean coast, and does not It is, as North Korea suggested, an extension of the line that demarcates the demilitarization zone between the two countries.

In 2010, North Korea attacked Yeonpyeong, killing four people. The island is almost eight square kilometers and about 2,100 people live there. In December 2022, North Korea fired projectiles into the sea around the LLN. A military pact between both countries, agreed in 2018, was to ensure tranquility in the buffer zone. But after North Korea launched a spy satellite in November 2023 – another provocation – South Korea partially suspended the agreement. In response, North Korea announced that it would abandon all conflict avoidance measures and deploy new military equipment to the border region.

What is North Korea’s military capacity?

North Korea’s secrecy does not allow for reliable data. But the Bonn International Center for Conflict Studies (BICC) conducted research for its Global Militarization Index 2022 and made an estimate based on the results. Due to unclear facts, North Korea was not included in the official index. But according to researchers’ estimates, North Korea was the most militarized country in the world in 2022. According to the BICC, North Korea ranks first in the world in the categories of military and personnel spending. In the field of heavy weapons, it ranked second, behind Israel.

According to the BICC, the equipment of the Army, Air Force and Navy is obsolete. Despite this, North Korea has a disproportionately large military presence for a country its size. In 2020, there were almost 50 active members of the Armed Forces per 1,000 inhabitants. With a total population of 26 million people, more than a million soldiers in the Army is a huge number. Many tanks, aircraft and artillery systems in the North Korean Army’s arsenal are of Soviet or Chinese production. North Korea has missiles with a range of up to 13,000 kilometers. Furthermore, by the end of 2022, it was estimated that the country would have enough material for up to 50 nuclear warheads.

Where are North Korea’s weapons still used?

Pyongyang’s missiles do not fall only at the gates of South Korea. Russia is also estimated to be using North Korean weapons in the Ukraine war. The US National Security Council said on Thursday (01/04/2024) that several North Korean ballistic missiles were used in Russia’s attacks on Ukraine this week. According to US information, Pyongyang also recently delivered ballistic missile launchers and several ballistic missiles to Moscow.

“It is absolutely clear that China, North Korea and Iran support Russia,” retired Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges told DW, adding: “Fortunately, at this early stage of the review, it appears that the North Korean weapons are of poor quality.” .

