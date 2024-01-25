Tension increases in the Middle East with attacks between Pakistan and Iran

This Thursday, the 18th, Pakistan’s air force launched retaliatory air strikes against Iran, allegedly targeting rebel positions. According to information from the Iranian state press, the attack killed at least nine people.

The Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the action as “a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes”.

The attack came a day after Iranian forces attacked what they said were rebel camps in Pakistan’s Sistan-Balochistan province.

According to international news agencies, the neighbors appeared to be improving their relations, with the Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, and the Pakistani Minister, Kakar, meeting in Davos this week, before the Iranian attacks on Pakistan.

Pakistan’s comments following the retaliatory attacks indicate a desire to keep the conflict contained, but analysts warn that the situation will eventually spiral out of control.

“Iran’s motivation for attacking Pakistan remains opaque, but in light of broader Iranian behavior in the region, it could escalate,” Asfandyar Mir, senior South Asia security expert at the US Institute of Peace, told Reuters.

The escalation of the conflict in the region began with Hamas’ attack on Israel last October, which triggered retaliation from Tel Aviv, with Israeli allies accusing Iran of supporting the rebels against Israel.

The clashes have already killed more than sixteen thousand people, the vast majority of whom are Palestinian citizens.

The conflicts dragged to the Red Sea, with the United States of America and the United Kingdom carrying out air strikes against alleged Houthi rebels in Yemen, who were attacking international commercial ships.

As a result, the price of a barrel of oil rose 9% – a reflection of fears that tension in the region would increase. The World Bank has warned that Brent could reach $150 if the war in the Middle East continues.