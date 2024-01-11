Tension surrounding the burial of a plague victim

The burial of the body of a deceased plague victim in the regional reference hospital center in Ambositra on Tuesday was a source of discord. The family of the victim, a 58-year-old woman, refused to follow burial protocol. Or, to bury the body immediately after its death, without the traditional funeral rites, such as the wake, burial in the family vault. “They refused to admit that the deceased died of pneumonic plague,” the Gendarmerie said yesterday. The analysis of the sample taken from the victim would, however, have been positive for pneumonic plague. Elements of the Gendarmerie had to intervene. Finally, the body was buried yesterday, after grooming and disinfection of the corpse by health professionals.

The burial of plague victims has always been a problem in Madagascar. During the plague epidemic in 2016, families of victims went so far as to hide the body of their loved one, to escape this protocol and to respect traditional funeral rites. In 2018, consensus was reached for dignified and safe burials of those who died from the plague, to protect their loved ones from this deadly disease.

The grooming and disinfection of the corpse by specially trained teams, the cremation of the deceased’s clothes, the preservation of the body in a body bag provided by the authorities, and the ban on exhumation were included in this protocol.

