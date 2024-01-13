Tensions at the protest in Constanța. An SAS agent drew his weapon after a car tried to break through the Police roadblock

#Tensions #protest #Constanța #SAS #agent #drew #weapon #car #break #Police #roadblock

A policeman pointed his weapon at a car that would have gone towards the protesters. Photo: Capture Digi24

The Constanța belt was blocked on Saturday evening by protesters, who accuse the authorities of not letting them protest and that the police came armed. In fact, a policeman pointed his weapon at a car that would have gone towards the protesters, writes News.ro. The representatives of the Police Inspectorate of Constanţa County state that the respective weapon had non-lethal ammunition.

Dozens of protesters came out on Saturday evening on the Constanţi ring road and blocked Aurel Vlaicu boulevard. They were stopped at one point by the police who did not let them go forward. Carriers are unhappy that the price of Auto Liability Insurance has almost doubled compared to last year.

“RCA was 9,000 lei last year, now it is 17,000 lei. Rovinieta was 6-7,000 lei, entrances to the port became more expensive as soon as the year changed”, said a transporter.

Another was unhappy with the fact that they stay in the port for three days to unload the goods.

We stay at the port for three days to unload a cargo due to the Ukrainians. They have priority,” said another carrier.

They accused that they were not allowed to protest. “We don’t disturb, we don’t shout, We want to walk around the city so that someone can hear us. That’s it. If we want to make a legal protest, they don’t give us authorization”, said a protester.

Another accused that the police came with loaded weapons.

“They came with loaded weapons as if we were criminals. They shot me. Why, that I went out to express my dissatisfaction in the street?”, said a transporter.

An SAS agent drew his weapon in protest

Moreover, the witnesses said that a policeman pointed the gun at a car that was in that area.

The representatives of the Police Inspectorate of Constanţa County explained why this happened.

“On the evening of January 13, during the transporters’ protest in the city of Constanţa, one of the traffic participants did not respect the orders of the policemen in the device and headed with the car towards the participants in the protest action, as well as to the effectives of the public order and safety device .

In this context, a fighter from the Special Actions Service, in order to remove the danger to the order device, as well as to the protesters, positioned himself with his left knee on the vehicle driven by the person in question and pointed the equipped weapon at the engine block of the vehicle .

We mention that it is a weapon, with non-lethal ammunition”, stated the representatives of IPJ Constanţa.

