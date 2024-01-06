Tensions heat up as warships rush into the Red Sea: no one wants to land

#Tensions #heat #warships #rush #Red #Sea #land

Shortly after the conflict between Hamas and Israel escalated in early October, the U.S.-led Western coalition sent its naval forces to the Red Sea as a deterrent to make other countries in the region feel that the U.S. is close and ready to come to Israel’s aid.

However, this has not stopped Iranian-backed armed groups from attacking commercial ships owned by Western companies in the Red Sea.

The Houthi militia, which controls most of Yemen, announced in October that it was ready “in hundreds and thousands to help the Palestinian people and fight the enemy.”

