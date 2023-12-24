Tensions in the Indian Ocean, Iran receives 1,000 km cruise missiles

#Tensions #Indian #Ocean #Iran #receives #cruise #missiles

Dubai (ANTARA) – Iran’s navy has taken delivery of cruise missiles with a range of 1,000 km as well as surveillance helicopters, official media said on Sunday, as the US accused Iran of carrying out drone attacks on chemical tankers in the Indian Ocean.

“The Talaeiyeh cruise missile has a range of more than 1,000 km and is an intelligent missile that can change targets in the middle of a mission,” official media quoted Iran’s navy chief, Shahram Irani, as saying.

Surveillance helicopters, drones and sea cruise missiles are among the new weapons added to the navy’s arsenal, Irani said.

He added that “all this equipment has been designed and produced by Iran’s military industry”.

Although Western military analysts say Iran sometimes exaggerates its capabilities, Iranian-made missiles and drones are key elements in Tehran’s military hardware.

The US Defense Department said Saturday that a drone sent from Iran hit a Liberian-flagged chemical tanker in the Indian Ocean.

The incident highlights rising regional tensions and new risks to shipping lanes following a Hamas attack on October 7, which was met with an Israeli attack on Gaza.

Iran on Saturday denied US accusations that it was involved in planning attacks by Yemen’s Tehran-allied Houthi movement on commercial ships in the Red Sea.

