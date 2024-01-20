Tenth day of protests by farmers and transporters. ASF announces the capping of RCA for TIRs. Ciolacu’s reaction

#Tenth #day #protests #farmers #transporters #ASF #announces #capping #RCA #TIRs #Ciolacus #reaction

Farmers and transporters protested for the tenth consecutive day, while Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu sent a message on Friday after ASF approved the new formula for calculating RCA insurance premiums for vehicles over 16 tons.

“Another commitment fulfilled! I welcome today’s decision of the ASF Council through which carriers will have access to a reasonable premium rate in the case of RCA. The new calculation formula will mean that the maximum value of the recommended premium will not exceed 9,000 lei in class B0, i.e. very close to the reference rate. It will be a sustainable price, below the countries around us, including for small carriers with 2-3 trucks that do not have the possibilities of companies with large fleets. In addition, it will be allowed to pay the RCA in installments, but also the possibility of suspending the policy while the vehicle is parked for a certain period for various reasons. This Government will continue to solve all the legitimate problems of farmers and transporters”, Marcel Ciolacu wrote in a Facebook post.

The new formula will be applied within two working days from the granting of the ASF approval

We remind you that the Financial Supervisory Authority approved on Friday the new formula for calculating the recommended premium for the category of high-risk insured persons, natural and legal persons, who own transport vehicles with a maximum authorized weight of more than 16 tons, and the maximum value of the recommended premium it will not exceed 9,000 lei for class B0.

“Approval of BAAR’s request for approval of Amendment no. 1 to “BAAR policies and procedures for the management of RCA insurances applicable to the high-risk insured”. ASF approved the new formula for calculating the recommended premium for the category of high-risk insured persons, natural and legal persons, who own transport vehicles with a maximum authorized weight of more than 16 tons. Through BAAR’s use of this new formula, the maximum value of the recommended premium will not exceed 9,000 lei in class B0. The new calculation formula will be applied within two working days from the granting of the opinion by the ASF, during the period in which the provisions of HG no. 1326/2023 are in force, with subsequent amendments and additions”, states the ASF.

Tenth day of protests

Friday was the tenth consecutive day of protests by transporters and farmers.

Road traffic was blocked for a few hours on the Bucharest-Ploiești Highway and proceeded with difficulty in Siret Customs and Halmeu Customs.

Tractors and TIR tractor heads will enter Bucharest for the protest in Constitution Square, Sunday, January 21, on Alexandria road, announced the general mayor of the Capital, Nicusor Dan.

In an intervention for B1Tv, he stated that representatives of the Police, Traffic Police and Gendarmerie are also part of the commission that analyzes the requests for protest and that, following the discussions, a protocol was signed between the organizer and the representatives of the authorities, according to Agerpres.

“The protocol says that the entrance to Bucharest is made on Alexandria Road between 6.00 – 7.00 in the morning. The exit from Bucharest is also on Alexandriei Road, between 22.00 and 23.00. (Protocol, no) obliges the organizer to communicate to the law enforcement institutions the identification numbers of the cars and a number of organizers, with whom the Police and Gendarmerie will be in contact during the demonstration”, said the general mayor.

On Friday evening, transporters and farmers protest on the belt of the Capital, moving slowly in a column, practically blocking the tariff.