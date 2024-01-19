Term deposits: take advantage of high interest before they end

If you have money in your current account or in term deposits yielding almost nothing, Contas-Poupança explains what you can do alternatively.

Between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023, there was a race for Savings Certificates. At that time, they were yielding 3.5% and it was much more than what I could receive on bank term deposits.

The demand was so great that the Government had to end this series and make a new one (the F) which currently yields a maximum of 2.5%.

What happened in the meantime is that banks started to raise interest rates on term deposits and there are banks that are offering not only 3.5%, but there are also some that reach 4%. Take advantage of this opportunity as soon as possiblebefore it ends.

The decline in term deposit rates is already noticeable in some banks. This is due to the fact that the European Central Bank is expected to start lowering interest rates in March or April. This is already driving down Euribor, but it will also have an impact on term deposits.

Given this scenario, curiously the Savings Certificates could soon once again be the best savings product with guaranteed capital.

If you have money in a current or term account yielding zero, that is the money you are losing if you do nothing.

