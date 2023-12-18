Terra Nil can now be played on the Nintendo Switch

#Terra #Nil #played #Nintendo #Switch

Exactly a week ago, developer Free Lives and publisher Devolver Digital announced that Terra Nil would be coming to Nintendo’s hybrid console. Release day has now arrived and a release trailer has just appeared on the official Nintendo of America YouTube channel. Because the game can now also be found in the Nintendo eShop, we now know what this title will cost and how much space you will need on your console. Terra Nil normally retails for €24.99, but until January 1, 2024 you will receive a 20% discount on your purchase. You need 848 megabytes of free storage space to download the game.

Terra Nil is a strategy game in which you are tasked with transforming a lifeless landscape into a vibrant ecosystem. You do this by using advanced eco-technology that allows you to purify the soil. You can then create swamps, beaches and rainforests. It is also important to recycle everything, because this way you can leave everything behind for the new animal residents as efficiently as possible. Will you manage to plan everything as well as possible and create a beautiful ecological landscape?

Are you curious about Terra Nil? Then take a look at the release trailer below!

Will you immediately run to your Switch to open the eShop and purchase Terra Nil? Let us know in the comments, we are very curious!