Terrible driving: 18-year-old left without a license and fined after driving a friend on the hood of his car

#Terrible #driving #18yearold #left #license #fined #driving #friend #hood #car

Publication date: 06.01.2024 21:07

18-year-old left without a license and fined after a friend walked on the hood of his car.

A young driver from Gorj who barely got his driving license was fined and has his driving license suspended after a friend walked on the hood of his car on the streets of Târgu Jiu. The police searched for him and identified him after images of the terrible deeds were posted on TikTok.

The Gorj County Police announces, Saturday afternoon, that the police have self-reported after images appeared in the public space showing how a young man is on the hood of a car that is probably driving on the streets of Târgu Jiu. The checks showed that the images were filmed on the streets of this city, after which they were posted by TikTok.

“As a result of the investigations carried out by the police in order to find the driver, he was identified as an 18-year-old young man from Bolboşi, Gorj county. The man was penalized by the policemen with a fine of 990 lei, for non-compliance with the legality of the transport of persons”, informs the County Police.

In addition, the young man was left without the right to drive, his driver’s license being withheld for a period of 30 days, according to the source quoted by News.ro.

Editor: Liviu Cojan

Download the Digi24 app and find out the most important news of the day

Also Read:  COMIC COMICS - Catmouse James wins the grand prize for Cyclone BD de La Réunion

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Mysterious Facts about Comets, Tailed Stars Who Came Unexpectedly
Mysterious Facts about Comets, Tailed Stars Who Came Unexpectedly
Posted on
The Archbishop of Tomis, ÎPS Teodosie, on smoking: A person who smokes cannot drink, because he is worse than a pagan
The Archbishop of Tomis, ÎPS Teodosie, on smoking: A person who smokes cannot drink, because he is worse than a pagan
Posted on
Venezuelan Ismael Barroso has a date with history in Las Vegas (+Details)
Venezuelan Ismael Barroso has a date with history in Las Vegas (+Details)
Posted on
Signs that indicate that you are suffering from a psychological disorder and need a doctor, most notably lack of personal hygiene
Signs that indicate that you are suffering from a psychological disorder and need a doctor, most notably lack of personal hygiene
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News