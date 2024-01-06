Terrible driving: 18-year-old left without a license and fined after driving a friend on the hood of his car

#Terrible #driving #18yearold #left #license #fined #driving #friend #hood #car

Publication date: 06.01.2024 21:07

18-year-old left without a license and fined after a friend walked on the hood of his car.

A young driver from Gorj who barely got his driving license was fined and has his driving license suspended after a friend walked on the hood of his car on the streets of Târgu Jiu. The police searched for him and identified him after images of the terrible deeds were posted on TikTok.

The Gorj County Police announces, Saturday afternoon, that the police have self-reported after images appeared in the public space showing how a young man is on the hood of a car that is probably driving on the streets of Târgu Jiu. The checks showed that the images were filmed on the streets of this city, after which they were posted by TikTok.

“As a result of the investigations carried out by the police in order to find the driver, he was identified as an 18-year-old young man from Bolboşi, Gorj county. The man was penalized by the policemen with a fine of 990 lei, for non-compliance with the legality of the transport of persons”, informs the County Police.

In addition, the young man was left without the right to drive, his driver’s license being withheld for a period of 30 days, according to the source quoted by News.ro.

Editor: Liviu Cojan

Download the Digi24 app and find out the most important news of the day