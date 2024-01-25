Terrifying! World Health Organization reveals measles cases in Europe increased more than 30 times last year.

#Terrifying #World #Health #Organization #reveals #measles #cases #Europe #increased #times #year

AFP news agency Report from Geneva Switzerland on January 25 that in addition to the number of measles cases which increased 30 times, WHO It was also found that there were patients admitted to the hospital. Nearly 21,000 people have been treated for this disease and 5 people have died.

Measles cases have been reported in 40 of the WHO’s 53 member countries. European region including Russia and Central Asia Russia and Kazakhstan have the highest number of measles cases, at about 10,000. In Western Europe, The UK has the highest number of cases at 183.

An estimated 1.8 million infants in the WHO European Region Received the measles vaccination between 2020-2022.

WHO says measles vaccination rates are falling worldwide. During the COVID-19 outbreak And vaccination efforts are urgently needed. To stop and prevent further spread.

“It is imperative that every country is prepared. To quickly detect disease and respond to measles outbreaks in a timely manner. due to delayed processing could jeopardize progress towards eliminating measles,” WHO Concluding remarks.

Photo credit: AFP