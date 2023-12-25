Terror suspicion: attack on St. Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna was planned – Vienna Online – Politics

#Terror #suspicion #attack #Stephens #Cathedral #Vienna #planned #Vienna #Online #Politics

From . – 12/25/2023 11:13 a.m. (act. 12/25/2023 2:10 p.m.)

The police tightened security measures in Vienna. ©APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH (subject)

In recent days there has been speculation that a terrorist attack on St. Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna is being planned. The police therefore increased their security measures, Philipp Haßlinger told the APA on Monday morning.

On Monday, the Regional Court for Criminal Matters imposed pre-trial detention on the three terror suspects who were arrested by special police forces in a refugee accommodation in Vienna-Ottakring before Christmas. They are said to belong to a cross-country radical Islamist terror network that is said to have considered attacks on Cologne Cathedral and St. Stephen’s Cathedral. The three suspected terrorists – two men and a woman – deny the allegations.

Three suspected Islamists in custody in Vienna

The regional court assumed that the reasons for detention were the risk of escape, concealment and the commission of a crime, as court spokeswoman Christina Salzborn announced in response to an APA request. The three “did not confess” to the judge who made the pre-trial detention order, said Salzborn. Regardless, two suspects accepted the court’s decision, which is therefore legally effective until January 8th. A defendant lodged a complaint against this.

The public prosecutor’s office is investigating a terrorist organization

The public prosecutor’s office is investigating the trio for terrorist association (§278b StGB) in connection with terrorist offenses (§278c StGB). During a house search, data carriers – including their cell phones – were seized from the three suspected Islamists and are now being evaluated. The aim was to show whether there was a connection to the terrorist group “Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISPK)”, which had recently been speculated about in media reports. The spokeswoman for the public prosecutor’s office, Nina Bussek, did not initially confirm this when asked by the APA.

Christmas services in the capital took place without incident on Sunday. In recent days there has been speculation in the media that an attack on St. Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna could be planned. Four men were arrested.

Attack on St. Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna was planned

A decision must be made over the Christmas holidays as to whether she will be placed in pre-trial detention. The suspected terrorists were arrested on Saturday in Vienna-Ottakring. In the course of the official act, a fourth person was also arrested and was already being sought under immigration law, and he was therefore taken into custody. Whether this man has anything to do with the planned crimes remains to be clarified.

Terror suspects are in the Vienna-Josefstadt correctional center

The terror suspects are in the Vienna-Josefstadt prison. The public prosecutor’s office announced that it would submit pre-trial detention applications to the State Criminal Court. The investigation is based on terrorist associations (§278b StGB) in connection with terrorist crimes (§278c StGB).

Men should be part of a radical Islamic network

According to media reports, the men are said to be part of a radical Islamist network that is said to have discussed attack plans in Vienna, but also in Cologne and Madrid. There were probably no assassination plans that were about to be implemented, at least in Vienna.

Police have tightened security precautions

The police had tightened security precautions according to the situation. These will remain in place over the Christmas holidays and towards New Year’s Eve, especially in patrol and surveillance duty. How many additional civil servants have been or will be put into service for this purpose is not communicated. In addition to uniformed personnel, civilian emergency services with special equipment and long weapons are also on the move at critical points. Police attention is focused primarily on churches and religious events, especially church services, as well as Christmas markets.