Terror suspicion: No attack planned in Vienna, 4 arrests in Ottakring

#Terror #suspicion #attack #planned #Vienna #arrests #Ottakring

© APA – Austria Press Agency

On Saturday, plans to attack St. Stephen’s Cathedral and other churches became known. Four suspects were arrested.

Increased security precautions currently apply around St. Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna. The police will also pay particular attention to other churches in the capital in the next few days, especially during services. There should also be more patrolling at Christmas markets, both in uniform and in civilian clothes. In an emergency, the police should be allowed to carry out access controls. An increased terror alert level applies.

Reason for that increased security situation: Yesterday, Saturday, were possible attack plans for Vienna, Köln and also for Madrid known. Churches in particular are said to be the focus of an Islamist group; Cologne Cathedral was mentioned as a possible target for Cologne and St. Stephen’s Cathedral for Vienna.

➤ Background: Increased threat of terrorism: Allegedly planned attacks, arrests in Vienna

However, there were probably no assassination plans immediately before implementation. “There are currently no indications that an attack in Vienna was imminent,” said a spokeswoman for the authorities Nina Bussek in conversation with the APA.

Three arrests, suspects are being interrogated

The three suspected terrorists were arrested in… Vienna-Ottakringlike first of all Bildnewspaper had reported. As the public prosecutor’s office specified on Sunday afternoon, the three are all adults. “There is no juvenile among the suspects,” said Bussek.

A fourth person was also arrested in the course of the official act – but not on suspicion of terrorism. This man was not included in the public prosecutor’s arrest order, but happened to be present when it was implemented by special police forces.

It turned out that the fourth man was already wanted due to alien law regulations, so he was taken into custody. “It now needs to be clarified whether he can be linked to terrorist crimes,” explained Bussek. There is currently no evidence of this.

➤ Read more: New details: IS supporter (16) wanted to kill people at Vienna Central Station

Pretrial detention applications

The three terror suspects have already been taken to the Vienna-Josefstadt prison. During the course of the day, the public prosecutor’s office will submit pre-trial detention applications to the State Criminal Court, Bussek announced. The investigation is based on terrorist associations (§278b StGB) in connection with terrorist crimes (§278c StGB).

The state security and law enforcement authorities are likely to have once again become aware of the trio due to tips from foreign partner services. It is unclear whether the three men arrested in Vienna had a connection to the terrorist group “Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISPK)”. The spokeswoman for the public prosecutor’s office did not confirm this for the time being.

➤ Read more: Letter bomb series: Terror came in the mail

The ISPK has its origins in Afghanistan and is fighting against the Taliban government there, as terror expert Peter R. Neumann explained on X (formerly Twitter). The group responded to the lack of success in its own country “with a strategy of externalization”, initially attacking targets in the neighborhood – for example in Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan – and finally building networks outside the region.

“Result: Arrests of IS supporters – including in Europe – have increasingly had a connection with ISPK in recent years. In Germany it was almost always about Tajik or Central Asian networks,” Neumann stated.

No explosives in Cologne Cathedral

When searching the Cologne Cathedral is according to information from security circles no explosives been discovered. According to media reports, a man was arrested in Saarland on Sunday in connection with information about suspected Islamist attack plans.

The ARD reported on Sunday without providing any sources that the suspect could be connected to the extremist group ISPK, the Pakistani branch of the Islamic State.

© Image: APA/dpa/Roberto Pfeil

There was initially no comment on the report from the Federal Prosecutor General. A spokeswoman for the Cologne police could not say anything about the arrest. Many emergency services are currently on site to examine visitors to the Christmas service. The cathedral was searched for suspicious items.

➤ For further current news from Austria

The man in Saarland has long been known to the authorities as an extremist, reported ARD. However, the indications of his possible involvement in a crime are vague. The authorities would have to decide by midnight on Sunday whether to apply for an arrest warrant against the man. The Federal Prosecutor General is also involved in the matter, but is skeptical because of the thin nature of the matter, according to investigative circles.

(kurier.at, sif) | Today, 11:40 AM | Updated 23 minutes ago