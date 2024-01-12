Terrorists attacked army vehicles in Poonch, soldiers retaliated: firing continues – terrorist attacked army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir – Manorama Online | Malayalam News

#Terrorists #attacked #army #vehicles #Poonch #soldiers #retaliated #firing #continues #terrorist #attacked #army #vehicle #Jammu #Kashmir #Manorama #Online #Malayalam #News

Srinagar: Militants attacked army vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch. The soldiers fired back. The firing continues. The incident happened this evening. No deaths or injuries have been reported from the area so far. It is reported that the terrorists fired two rounds from a nearby hill. It is also reported that they escaped from the area later.

The terrorists attacked when Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi arrived in Poonch to plan plans to counter the growing militancy in the area.

This is the second attack on soldiers in the area in the past few weeks. Four soldiers were martyred in the attack on December 22. The Pir Panchal region, Rajouri and Poonch had been declared a terror-free zone since 2003. But from 2021, terrorist attacks resumed here. 20 soldiers have been killed here in the last seven months. More than 35 soldiers have been killed in the last two years.