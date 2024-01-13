Tesla, 15 thousand euros for each model: bombshell news, motorists can’t believe their eyes

#Tesla #thousand #euros #model #bombshell #news #motorists #eyes

Tesla still amazes everyone. The electric giant has an ace up its sleeve: 15 thousand euros for each model. Beyond belief.

Good or bad, the important thing is that we talk about it. A philosophy that it can also be conveniently applied to Tesla. Elon Musk’s company is constantly under the magnifying glass. Potential buyers, media, investors, institutions: no move by the US giant goes unnoticed. Record earnings for Tesla (AnsaFoto) – drifts

Lately, Tesla has often found itself in the eye of the storm, and Elon Musk has had to deal with one controversy after another. However, anyone who thought that the turbulent end of 2023 for the US company could also have effects on the company’s sales and earnings will be disappointed: news from this point of view surprised everyone and certainly gave an idea of ​​the incredible size reached by the giant American and how much of a gap it has accumulated compared to its rivals thanks to the revolutionary idea of ​​investing in electric when it still seemed like a very distant and almost unattainable concept.

Record earnings for Tesla

Tesla went through a rather complicated period during the pandemic, like the entire motor industry. Added to this is increasingly fierce competition. Elon Musk’s company, in short, it saw its sales numbers drop significantly.

The US giant surprised everyone in the strategy it chose to reverse the trend: it has in fact decided to cut the costs of its cars. The prices of Teslas have dropped significantly in recent months (not without controversy from competitors and even previous customers who have seen the price of their newly purchased car collapse in a short space of time). The “discount” reached over 12,000 euros.

Many wondered how it was possible to stay afloat with such a cut in revenues. The answer is in the amount that Tesla earns from each car. Thanks to innovations and investments in technologies and production organization that allow production costs to be kept at bay, Tesla is able to earn exorbitant amounts of money from each vehicle. It is estimated that the US giant earns over 15,000 euros for each vehicle. More than double, if not quadruple, that of the fiercest competitors.

In short, all this made it possible to cut prices and emerge from the “dark period” of the pandemic. And at present, even with the “end of year problems” of the US giant and the stiff competition from BYD, which is preparing to overtake it as the largest producer of electric cars, it seems more than difficult for Tesla to see its position called into question of dominance within the automotive sector.