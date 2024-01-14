“Tesla” and “Volvo” stop their production in Europe because of the conflict in the Red Sea

#Tesla #Volvo #stop #production #Europe #conflict #Red #Sea

The Swedish car manufacturer “Volvo” (Volvo) announced that it was forced to stop its production for several days at a plant in the Belgian city of Ghent due to disruptions in the supply chain following the Houthis’ attacks on container ships in the Red Sea, DPA reported.

The Ghent plant will temporarily suspend operations on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday due to delays in the delivery of gearboxes as a result of attacks by the Yemeni group, a car company official said. From there, they add that it is possible to resume the proceedings on Thursday, BTA reported.

Volvo also indicated that the announced interruption will not affect deliveries to customers, as well as production targets.

Earlier, Tesla also indicated that it would have to largely suspend production at its German plant for about two weeks, also citing supply chain disruptions due to the attacks.