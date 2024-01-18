Tesla cuts Model Y prices

#Tesla #cuts #Model #prices

NOW IT IS INCENTIVEABLE – Il prezzo of the basic model of the Tesla Model Y in Italy it is reduced to 42.690 euroso as to benefit from government incentives which can only be requested for electric cars whose price does not exceed 35,000 euros excluding VAT, which becomes 42,700 euros with VAT. With the incentive, therefore, the Model Y can be purchased at 39.960 eurowithout scrapping an older car owned, or 37.960 euro in case of scrapping.

THE NEW PRICES – But it’s not just the basic model that has undergone a reduction, the entire range of Tesla Model Y has seen one price reductionwhich is now the following.

MODEL

OLD PRICE

NEW PRICE

REDUCTION

Model Y

46.990 euro

42.690 euro

4.300 euro

Model Y Long Range

53.990 euro

49.990 euro

4.000 euro

Model Y Performance

59.990

55.990 euro

4.000 euro

The version that can be purchased at 42,690 is the one with the engine and rear-wheel drive and a declared autonomy of 455 km. There Long Rangewhich has a range of 533 km, now has a price of 49,990 euros and the Performancethe sportiest variant with 0-100 km/h in 3.7 seconds, is available for 55,990 euros.

THE RESTYLING IN 2024 – The Tesla Model Y It is the best-selling model of the American manufacturer and over the years 2024 will upload one restyling which should affect many small details of the car, starting from the style but also to the technological features and interiors.