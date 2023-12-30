Tesla Cybertruck involved in an accident and emerges… almost intact

#Tesla #Cybertruck #involved #accident #emerges.. #intact

It was a matter of time before the first accident involving a Cybertruck showed in a real scenario how tough it is. Passengers were amazed at the damage to the Toyota Corolla compared to what was marked on the Tesla pick-up. The images are enlightening.

Cybertruck: “If you’re ever in an argument with another car, you will win”

The new Cybertruck from Elon Musk’s company really looks like a futuristic combat car. And this past Thursday it proved that it is also as resistant as an armored vehicle.

The Tesla electric car collided with a Toyota Corolla in the US state of California and came out almost intact, suffering only a few dents and scratches on the bodywork. On the opposite side, the Japanese car had a badly damaged front end. Drivers and passengers of both cars were unharmed.

The California Highway Patrol told The Verge that the accident occurred on a road in the city of Palo Alto. The 17-year-old driver of the Corolla made a right turn and hit a small mound of dirt on the side of the road. In order to correct his course, the young man turned sharply to the left and entered the opposite lane, where he hit the Tesla, which was carrying three passengers.

The driver of the Cybertruck suffered a minor injury, but refused medical attention. The police reported to the American website that there was no evidence that the utility vehicle was on autopilot at the time of the accident. Conditions on the road were cloudy and wet, however, officers do not know if this influenced the collision.

Reddit user boddhya passed by the scene and took several photos of the incident. As you can see in the video at 17 seconds, the Toyota’s front end was destroyed and the Tesla pickup suffered minor damage to the side.

It is noticeable, however, that the impact was violent, to the point of triggering the Cybertruck’s side airbag.