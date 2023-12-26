Tesla displaced Dacia from the bottom of the TÜV

#Tesla #displaced #Dacia #bottom #TÜV

The latest test results from the German Technical Supervision Organization (Technischer Überwachungsverein, abbreviated TÜV) give an alarming glimpse of what could happen to anyone looking to buy a used Tesla Model 3 or one who has decided to drive a similar car for more since 2 years.

The test is an assessment of the technical condition of the cars. The inspection is carried out every 24 months on all cars over three years old and tests safety and emissions-related components, including the chassis, brakes, steering, lights, mirrors, seat belts and more.

This year’s survey is based on the inspections of more than 10 million cars, with about 20 percent of them failing to get the desired circular pass sticker, Cars Coops reports.

Tesla and Dacia, the two brands that regularly compete for the top spot in the monthly sales charts in Europe, also topped the list of cars prone to breakdowns.

The report categorized cars by age, and the Model 3 was worst overall in the 2-3 year old segment. Frequently noted problems concern the brakes and suspension.

Dacia came second to Tesla in the 2-3-year-old segment, but ranked worst in the 6-7, 8-9 and 10-11 year segments.

Age Car Result in % 2-3 years Tesla Model 3 14.7 Dacia Logan 11.4 Seat Alhambra 10.3 4-5 years BMW X5/X6 17.9 VW Sharan 17.7 BMW 2-Series Tourer 17.6 6-7 years Dacia Dokker 25.9 BMW 5/6-Series 24.8 Dacia Duster 24.6 8-9 years Dacia Dokker 32.2 Fiat Punto 29.7 Dacia Logan 29.1 10-11 years Renault Twingo 36.2 Dacia Logan 35.5 Renault Clio 34.6 12-13 years Dacia Logan 40.9 Renault Twingo 39.9 Nissan Qashai 38.8

This is the first time the Model 3 has appeared in the report, but not the first time Tesla has disappointed its fans. In January 2022, TÜV revealed that the Model S was the worst battery electric vehicle (BEV). The flagship of the American company had a score of 10.7%. This year’s average is 4.7%, and he failed to rank this model among the worst of the 128 vehicles up to three years old.

According to Auto Bild, most of the defects in the Model 3 are related to suspension components and brake discs. The Model S had problems with its fog lights and low beams, but its mounts were the main problem of this electric car.

