Tesla faced harsh market realities at the start of the year

The truth is that much of its valuation is tied to investors’ hopes for the company’s future performance

Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Photo: Bloomberg LP

Tesla Inc. recorded a strong 2023 as its share price doubled within 12 months. But 2024 is off to a different start, with the Elon Musk-led electric vehicle maker recording its worst annual start ever.

The company has lost more than $94 billion in market value in just the first two weeks of 2024. It’s not hard to see why, as the Austin, Texas-based manufacturer has been hit by a barrage of negative news: from the sell-off of models of Tesla by Hertz Global Holdings Inc., regulatory investigations and a possible rise in labor costs, writes Bloomberg.

All this comes amid slowing growth in demand for electric vehicles, particularly in the US.

“The main investor concern about Tesla is stagnant growth,” said Cowen analyst Jeffrey Osborne.

The hit to Tesla’s market capitalization at the start of the year is the biggest the company has suffered in a similar period since it went public in 2010. In percentage terms, the 12% drop for Tesla shares since the start of January is the biggest since 2016, when its shares fell 14% in the first nine sessions.

Tesla has been slashing prices of its cars aggressively since early 2023 in an effort to stimulate demand. But the result has been a steady erosion of its once huge profit margin. Tesla’s auto gross margin excluding regulatory credits for the third quarter fell to 16.3% from 27.9% a year ago. And the pressure is only intensifying as many of the company’s U.S. plant workers secure pay raises.

“We are going through a cyclical downturn in electric cars, but competitive dynamics are exacerbating the cyclical pressure,” points out Ivana Delevska, Chief Investment Officer at Spear Invest. “Price reductions and sharply falling margins are a function of these adverse competitive dynamics,” she adds.

Correlation between Tesla stock price movement and company-related news. Source: Bloomberg

Adding to the problems, Tesla had to divert shipments destined for its Berlin plant due to Houthi attacks in the Red Sea region. This forced the company to suspend much of the work at the facility until February 11.

Tesla first warned of slowing demand for electric vehicles during its third-quarter report in October. Almost immediately after, a number of automakers and suppliers around the world chimed in with their own negative predictions.

Although Tesla’s fourth-quarter deliveries were better than analysts expected, they left China’s BYD Co. to overtake its competitor in global sales of electric cars.

The result was a rude awakening for Tesla investors. Last year, the company’s stock was the eighth-best performer in the S&P 500. So far this year, it’s eighth, but back-to-back.

Naturally, Musk is also taking a big hit. The world’s richest man, who accumulated wealth in 2023, has seen his net worth drop by $23 billion so far this year. He regained the top spot on the list of the richest people on the planet last year, overtaking Bernard Arnault, but now Jeff Bezos is quickly closing in on him with $179 billion, compared to Musk’s $206 billion.

Most of Musk’s net worth comes from his 13% stake in Tesla and about 304 million exercisable stock options. He also owns about 42% of SpaceX, which is valued at about $53 billion.

All that being said, Tesla remains a key player in the global transition from fossil fuel-powered vehicles to mostly electric ones. The reason: The company continues to lead the competition in a number of indicators. China’s BYD may have beaten Tesla in terms of vehicles sold in the fourth quarter, but it still lags behind in revenue and profit. And BYD doesn’t sell cars in the US, where Tesla remains the market leader.

In many ways, Tesla’s biggest problem may be its past success and the hope it has generated. As investors flock to its stock, Tesla’s market capitalization has grown, making it far larger than any other car company in the world. But it also made them highly vulnerable to big reactions to any negative news.

This is why so many supporters of Tesla argue that it should not be compared to ordinary car companies. For them, the ultimate true value of the company is in the future, and they hope that it will be able to develop the first truly autonomous vehicles. The only problem is that Tesla has been promising this for years, and most experts say the technology is still a long way from commercialization.

“Tesla has failed to deliver on the promises of fully autonomous driving and artificial intelligence already included in the valuation,” commented Spear’s Delevska.

