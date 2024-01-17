Tesla has cut the prices of Model Y electric cars in Europe

#Tesla #cut #prices #Model #electric #cars #Europe

Elon Musk’s electric car company Tesla has cut prices for its Model Y models in several countries in Europe, a week after announcing similar price cuts for its Model 3 and Model Y cars in China. This applies to markets in Germany, France, Norway and the Netherlands, according to data from the company’s websites in each of those markets, cited by media outlets.

In Germany, the Model Y is available for €42,990, which is roughly 4.2% cheaper than the car’s previous retail value. The Model Y Long Range costs €49,990, down 8.1% from the previous price, while the rear-wheel drive Model Y sells for €42,990, down 4.2%.

From Poor Orphan to Billionaire: The Story of the Man Who Founded the Electric Car Company That Dethroned Tesla

Who is Wang Chuanfu?

Tesla has cut the prices of its Model Y cars in France by as much as 6.7%, while in the Netherlands, Model Y prices are lower by more than 7.7%. In Norway, the company cut prices by between 5.6% and 7.1%.

This comes after Tesla announced a price cut for its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in China. The company has cut car prices in China over the past year, undercutting local rival BYD.

Tesla cut Model 3 prices by 6% compared to last December and Model Y prices by 11%, according to data from JL Warren Capital.

A few days ago, we reported that Tesla’s production in Germany was affected by supply disruptions that pass through the Red Sea after the Iran-backed Houthi group launched attacks on ships crossing the key route and chaos ensued in global trade.

Also Read:  Testimony of the sixth man in the world recovered from HIV - LINFO.re

So Tesla halted most of its car production at its Berlin-Brandenburg plant last week, citing a lack of parts.

Competition in the electric vehicle market has become more intense in the past year, and Tesla is up against a host of other automakers. Chinese brand BYD dethrones Tesla as the world’s largest electric car manufacturer in 2023.

Volkswagen, meanwhile, displaced the company in Germany, overtaking the American automaker’s sales last year with a 13.5 percent market share, compared to 12.1 percent for Musk’s company.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The United States once again includes the Houthi rebels on its list of terrorist groups
The United States once again includes the Houthi rebels on its list of terrorist groups
Posted on
subsidy of 100 euros/hectare – conditions, necessary documents
subsidy of 100 euros/hectare – conditions, necessary documents
Posted on
Today’s matches, Wednesday, January 17, 2024 live football: TV and streaming programming, schedules, channels, where to watch and results | Bets of the day | Forecasts | | SPORTS-TOTAL
Today’s matches, Wednesday, January 17, 2024 live football: TV and streaming programming, schedules, channels, where to watch and results | Bets of the day | Forecasts | | SPORTS-TOTAL
Posted on
Colon and rectal cancer are the leading causes of cancer death in younger adults – Telemundo New York (47)
Colon and rectal cancer are the leading causes of cancer death in younger adults – Telemundo New York (47)
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News