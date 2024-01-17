Tesla has cut the prices of Model Y electric cars in Europe

#Tesla #cut #prices #Model #electric #cars #Europe

Elon Musk’s electric car company Tesla has cut prices for its Model Y models in several countries in Europe, a week after announcing similar price cuts for its Model 3 and Model Y cars in China. This applies to markets in Germany, France, Norway and the Netherlands, according to data from the company’s websites in each of those markets, cited by media outlets.

In Germany, the Model Y is available for €42,990, which is roughly 4.2% cheaper than the car’s previous retail value. The Model Y Long Range costs €49,990, down 8.1% from the previous price, while the rear-wheel drive Model Y sells for €42,990, down 4.2%.

Tesla has cut the prices of its Model Y cars in France by as much as 6.7%, while in the Netherlands, Model Y prices are lower by more than 7.7%. In Norway, the company cut prices by between 5.6% and 7.1%.

This comes after Tesla announced a price cut for its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in China. The company has cut car prices in China over the past year, undercutting local rival BYD.

Tesla cut Model 3 prices by 6% compared to last December and Model Y prices by 11%, according to data from JL Warren Capital.

A few days ago, we reported that Tesla’s production in Germany was affected by supply disruptions that pass through the Red Sea after the Iran-backed Houthi group launched attacks on ships crossing the key route and chaos ensued in global trade.

So Tesla halted most of its car production at its Berlin-Brandenburg plant last week, citing a lack of parts.

Competition in the electric vehicle market has become more intense in the past year, and Tesla is up against a host of other automakers. Chinese brand BYD dethrones Tesla as the world’s largest electric car manufacturer in 2023.

Volkswagen, meanwhile, displaced the company in Germany, overtaking the American automaker’s sales last year with a 13.5 percent market share, compared to 12.1 percent for Musk’s company.