Tesla is being banned from driving schools in Norway and the blinkers are to blame

#Tesla #banned #driving #schools #Norway #blinkers #blame

Despite Tesla’s popularity, in Norway, driving schools are discarding the American manufacturer’s electric cars due to the turn signals.

In Norway, with electric cars being the norm and considering that the majority of the market share belongs to battery-powered models, young people are starting to learn how to drive them.

Although the most popular brand is (not surprisingly) Tesla, some driving schools are abandoning their models due to a feature that the manufacturer first introduced in the Model S and Model X, but which recently appeared also in the Model 3. According to Electrek, this is the absence of the turn signal lever.

Tesla buttons did not convince driving schools in Norway

Instead of the normal lever that allows you to activate the turn signals, Tesla adopted buttons and installed them on the steering wheel, removing the physical element.

Many of my colleagues now have the Model Y as a school vehicle and are satisfied with both the car and the service. I was really set on using a Tesla.

Jåhn Hansen Øyen from Norway’s Harstad Traffic School shared, explaining that he was looking for a new vehicle for his school and Tesla was at the top of his list.

However, after testing, he realized he didn’t like the way the indicators were installed, having even detected a case in which this approach could be dangerous: roundabouts.

Like Portugal, in Norway it is necessary to indicate the exit at a roundabout, using the indicator. Having felt difficulty in the process of turning the steering wheel, the teacher was displeased:

I tested the Model 3 and noticed that I lost focus and orientation at roundabouts.

After sharing his experience in a group dedicated to driving schools, Jåhn Hansen Øyen realized that his experience was not a unique case, with other teachers agreeing and admitting that, with students, the scenario becomes more dangerous.