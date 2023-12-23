Tesla Model Y abandoned after towing a semi-trailer

#Tesla #Model #abandoned #towing #semitrailer

No, it’s not a Christmas story. And yes, it’s true that a Tesla Model Y was seen hauling a semi-trailer in Texas this week. While the sight of the electric SUV pulling the large trailer attracted a lot of attention, we may never know the full story behind it after it was found abandoned without the driver being found.

Can Tesla Model Y tow a 10 ton semi-trailer?

According to Tesla, the Model Y has a towing capacity of 1600 kg. Which seems like enough to pull a good-sized camping trailer or a small boat. Those who have already used this capacity of the Tesla electric car say that the car has a lot of strength and that towing these small objects is simple for the Y.

This suggests that the car has enough power to carry loads well in excess of its rated capacity. However, there are obviously other constraints that limit it to 1.6 tonnes, such as the ability of the brakes to stop such a heavy load.

Then there is the impact on the range of electric vehicles, which can be drastically reduced the heavier the trailer. Apparently, all of this was no cause for concern for a Model Y driver, who hooked up a large semi-trailer to the electric SUV this week in Harlingen, Texas.

Several videos were shared on social media, showing that he had no problem pulling the huge trailer. It was also seen in several different locations, which suggests it wasn’t just a short trip around the block.

However, the trip ended up in a service station parking lot, where both the Model Y and the trailer were abandoned by the driver, according to Capital Towing, the company called to tow them.

When contacted by some media, an employee of the towing company said that both the Model Y and the trailer are now in their lot and that it is unlikely that they will be collected, considering the cost of recovering them. So if you’re looking for a cheap Model Y (with some damage) and a semi-trailer, you can probably get them at a discount.

As for the driver, he will probably never come forward, but it would be interesting to know the story behind this madness of pulling a semi-trailer with a Tesla Model Y.