Tesla Model Y will be the best-selling car in Europe in 2023

#Tesla #Model #bestselling #car #Europe

For the first time, an electric car is the best-selling model in Europe over the course of an entire year. Let’s talk about the Tesla Model Y which achieved this record in 2023. In reality, this result was expected given the performance of the European market over the past year. In any case, this is still a significant figure, especially considering that in the top 20 positions of this particular ranking we do not find any other 100% electric models. Actually, some of the other cars in the Top 20, such as Opel Corsa and Peugeot 2008, have an electric version but if we talk about exclusively electric models, there are no others in the top 20 positions.

Final numbers are yet to come, but preliminary numbers from Dataforce shared by Automotive News Europe make it clear that the Tesla Model Y was the most popular car in Europe last year in front of the Dacia Sandero. Both these models achieved an improvement in terms of sales compared to the previous year. With 254,822 registrations, the Tesla Model Y recorded an increase of 85%, while with 235,893 registrations, the Dacia Sandero achieved growth of 17.5% over 2022. Third step of the podium for the Volkswagen T-Roc with 206,438 registrations. Remaining at Tesla, the Model 3, however, did not go beyond 33rd place in Europe, with 99,552 sales. Let’s now see the Top 20 of the best-selling cars in Europe for 2023.