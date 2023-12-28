Tesla robot attacked and injured engineer at Texas factory

#Tesla #robot #attacked #injured #engineer #Texas #factory

A Tesla robot seriously injured an engineer at the company’s factory in Texas during a breakdown. The situation, reported in a report on incidents for 2021 and 2022, revealed that the attack was so violent that it left a “trail of blood”, only stopping when the workers triggered the emergency closure.

One in 21 Giga Texas workers was injured on the job in 2021

A Tesla engineer was attacked by a robot during a breakdown with violent results at Giga Texas, near Austin. Two witnesses watched in horror as their co-worker was attacked by the machine designed to grab and move newly cast aluminum car parts.

The robot trapped the man, who was programming software for two inactive Tesla robots nearbybefore sinking its metallic claws into the worker’s back and arm, leaving a “trail of blood” along the surface of the factory.

The incident — which left the victim with an “open wound” on his left hand — was revealed in a 2021 injury report filed with Travis County and federal regulators. While no other robot-related injuries have been reported to regulators by Tesla at the Texas factory in 2021 or 2022, the incident comes at a time when concerns are growing about the risks of betting on automated robots in the workplace.

There are several examples of injuries caused by robots, such as the case in South Korea, where a robot killed a man after mistaking him for a box. There are also reports showing an increase in injuries due to robotic coworkers at Amazon shipping centers, as well as “autonomous” technologies that have come under scrutiny following the deaths of their users.

Tesla may be hiding accidents

The injury report, which Tesla must submit to authorities by law to maintain its lucrative tax benefits in Texas, stated that the engineer did not need to miss work. But a lawyer representing workers hired by Tesla at the Texas factory told DailyMail that she believes, based on her conversations with workers, that the number of injuries suffered at the factory is being underreported.

This underreporting, said the lawyer, even includes the death, on September 28, 2021, of a construction worker, who had been hired to help build the factory itself.