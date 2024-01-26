Tesla shares plummeted

Shares of Tesla plunged more than 12 percent in Wall Street trading yesterday after the US carmaker’s Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk warned that sales growth of new electric vehicles would slow this year despite price cuts. The new prices have already cut profit margins at the world’s most valued car company and fueled concerns among investors, BTA reported, citing .

Musk said growth would be “significantly lower” as Tesla focuses on cheaper next-generation electric vehicles to be produced at the Texas plant in the second half of 2025.

However, he warned that ramping up production of the new model will be a challenge because it will include cutting-edge technology.

Tesla shares suffered their steepest intraday loss in more than a year, with the company’s market value down $80 billion yesterday to around $580 billion. In a month, the company’s market capitalization fell by about 210 billion dollars.

The books of other electric car makers also fell, with Rivian Automotive, Lucid Group and Fisker down between 4.7 and 8.8 percent.

The electric car market has faced slowing demand for more than a year, and Tesla’s price cuts are likely to exacerbate pressure on startups and established brands like Ford.

