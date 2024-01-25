Tesla slows down: profits and gross margin disappoint, worst growth in three years

#Tesla #slows #profits #gross #margin #disappoint #worst #growth #years

Finance

by Marco Valsania

The company: «In 2024, the growth rate of our vehicle volume could be significantly lower than that achieved in 2023»

3′ reading

Tesla opens the gates to disappointing quarterly profits and revenues, predicts new slowdowns in the year just begun and the stock ends up under pressure. In the wake of the fourth quarter 2023 accounts, the US king of electric cars lost around 5% in the after-market. Elon Musk’s brand is the only one of the Magnificent Seven US tech groups to have gone into reverse since the beginning of the year: in the period, while the other six giants drove the Wall Street indices to new records, it lost 16%, shaken from fears about demand in the sector, growing competition, especially from China, and the valuation on the stock market.

Tesla reported a profit decline, excluding extraordinary items, of 40% to 71 cents per share in the last part of 2023, versus the 73 cents expected. A 5.9 billion tax benefit inflated net profits, more than doubling them from 3.7 to 7.9 billion. For the year earnings per share slipped 23 percent. Tesla’s quarterly revenue increased 3% to $25.17 billion, marking the slowest pace of growth in more than three years. According to LSEG data, analysts on average expected a 5% increase to $25.62 billion.

The company also reported a gross margin of 17.6% for the three months ended in December, the lowest since 2019, compared with 23.8% a year earlier and analysts’ average estimate of 18.3%. In the third quarter, Tesla posted a gross margin of 17.9%. Profitability was penalized by price cuts and incentives to support demand, which also resulted in record deliveries in the quarter. In 2023, Tesla delivered 1.8 million vehicles, up 38 percent.

Also Read:  Italian Stock Exchange, commentary from the session of 10 January 2024

Over the past year in the United States it has reduced the price of the Model Y, its most popular vehicle, by up to 26.5%. However, Tesla’s global efforts were not enough to fend off the advance of rivals: for the first time, Tesla ceded its place as the leading electric vehicle manufacturer in terms of sales to China’s BYD in the fourth quarter.

The prospects remain difficult. “In 2024, our vehicle volume growth rate may be significantly lower than that achieved in 2023, as our teams work to launch the next generation vehicle at the Gigafactory in Texas,” the company said in a statement. Analysts had previously anticipated a 21% increase for the current year, to 2.19 million vehicles, already far from the strategic goal of an average annual growth of 50% over multiple years.

Musk responded to the fears by claiming the arrival of important product innovations soon. In particular of a new and long-hypothesized new low-cost model, code-named Redwood. The CEO did not give details, but said the company “is very advanced” in planning and spoke of a “revolutionary manufacturing system”, much more sophisticated than what exists today, to churn it out. According to rumors, the next-generation production platform should take shape in the company’s factories in Texas. The car could arrive in mid-2025 and cost perhaps $25,000 in the basic version, according to rumors gathered by . Other analysts speak of just over 30,000 dollars. Much less in any case than the approximately $45,000 of the current least expensive Tesla model.

  • Marco Valsania

    Journalist

Also Read:  Italian Stock Exchange, commentary from the session of 9 January 2024

View on ilsole24ore.com

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The union of civilian employees at the Valcartier base ready for a long strike
The union of civilian employees at the Valcartier base ready for a long strike
Posted on
A young man from Mureș, who had been missing for nine years, was found on the street by the gendarmes from Argeş
A young man from Mureș, who had been missing for nine years, was found on the street by the gendarmes from Argeş
Posted on
Two fans expelled from the stadium during the League Cup semi-final
Two fans expelled from the stadium during the League Cup semi-final
Posted on
Yoshua Bengio named Fellow of the Association for Computing Machinery
Yoshua Bengio named Fellow of the Association for Computing Machinery
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News