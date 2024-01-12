Tesla suspends production at the Berlin factory due to the Red Sea situation | Economy

#Tesla #suspends #production #Berlin #factory #due #Red #Sea #situation #Economy

Jan 11, 2024

Tesla will suspend much of its production at a factory near Berlin from January 29 to February 11. The electric car manufacturer says it is receiving fewer parts because cargo ships are avoiding the Red Sea and have to detour.

“The armed conflicts in the Red Sea and the associated shifts in transport routes between Europe and Asia via the Cape of Good Hope are also impacting production in Grünheide,” Tesla said in a statement. “The significantly longer transportation times are creating a gap in supply chains.”

The Tesla Model Y rolls off the production line in Berlin. That car was good for 13,758 registrations in the Netherlands last year and therefore ended up at number 1 in the sales list.

Several major container shipping companies have decided to no longer sail their ships through the Red Sea. The reason is the attacks by Houthi rebels from Yemen in retaliation for violence by Israel in the Gaza Strip. In an interview with Financial Times CEO Vincent Clerc of shipping company Maersk indicated on Thursday that the sailing stop could possibly last for months.

