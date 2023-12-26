Tesla, the big recall arrives: 2 million cars under investigation | Serious risk of accidents

#Tesla #big #recall #arrives #million #cars #investigation #risk #accidents

The car manufacturer Tesla had to issue a large urgent recall on over 2 million cars due to a real risk of accidents.

There’s no denying that Tesla has introduced important innovations in the automotive field, and that some of these have been real revolutions. Elon Musk’s company seeks to always push one step beyond the limits of technology and the safety systems of their cars, a fact exemplified by the bet – won – on electric.

But even the best encounter bumps and difficulties, and Tesla is now facing one that feels more like a mountain than a bump. In fact the recall of over 2 million Tesla cars already in circulation because they would be defective to the point of risking causing even fatal accidents.

As the recall is being submitted and the updates are being applied, motorists have been making their voices heard on the issue. Such a mass recall has in fact scared the entire globe about the actual usefulness and safety of the devices integrated into these cars, given that the situation affects all Tesla models.

The defect in question concerns itself one of the security systems thataccording to a specialized agency, it wouldn’t work properly. Hundreds of accidents involving Tesla vehicles were analyzed and the final response forced the car manufacturer to issue a recall notice.

Tesla and the “insecurity system”

The issue was raised by the US national agency National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (or NHTSA) which, after examining 322 accidents, decided that the assisted driving system of Tesla cars, also called Autopilotcan actually cause some improper uses of its own functioning.

It seems like a tongue twister but it isn’t, because the issue is simpler than it appears: the Autopilot system, both from its name and from the advertising it has been subjected to, seems to promise a maneuvering ability completely independent of the driver. This concept, however, is totally wrong, as Autopilot can actually cause serious accidents.

Autopilot update

As Tesla specifies on its site, Autopilot is not an independent system, but an assisted driving one, and that the driver should never take his hands off the steering wheel even when it is in operation. According to the NHTSA, Tesla and Autopilot itself don’t make the concept clear enough, leading drivers to let their guard down and cause accidents.

Although I do not agree with NHTSA’s decision, Tesla will perform a remote update on 2 million cars in the United States alone. Europe is currently exempt from this mandatory update, but who knows, maybe we will decide to follow the American trend and regulate Autopilot more in the Old Continent too. We advise Tesla owners to stay updated on the case.

