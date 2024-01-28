Teslas have more accidents than gasoline and diesel cars. Here’s why

#Teslas #accidents #gasoline #diesel #cars #Heres

Electric vehicles have some particularities that drivers are not initially accustomed to. This is the case with acceleration. But not only

Hertz recently announced that it would sell 20,000 electric cars from its fleet and replace them with gasoline vehicles. One of the reasons cited by the company is the fact that drivers continue to have accidents with their cars.

Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr said repair costs for an electric vehicle are also much higher. And Hertz’s decline in electric vehicle (EV) sales points to a broader problem for the EV industry. Researchers at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, analyzing insurance data, clearly discovered that rental car drivers are not the only ones who have problems keeping their EVs intact.

Scherr’s statements echoed the findings of insurance analysts at LexisNexis, who found that when vehicle owners switch from gasoline to electric cars, they tend to have more accidents. Drivers also tend to crash a little more when they switch to gasoline vehicles, but the increase is more pronounced with electric vehicles. The frequency of claims increases by around 14.3%, while the severity of claims, or the amount payable, increases by 14.5%, still according to the same data.

According to LexisNexis, the increase in incidents is highest during the first year or so after drivers purchase the new electric vehicle, but then declines, presumably as people get used to driving the new model. The problem is much smaller when a driver switches from a gasoline vehicle to another gasoline vehicle, they concluded.

It’s mostly a Tesla theme

In both cases – with Hertz and with LexisNexis – “electric vehicles” mostly mean Teslas. Teslas represented 80% of Hertz’s electric vehicle fleet. Among privately owned electric vehicles, Teslas also make up the majority, as they make up the majority of all new electric vehicles sold in the US.

This suggests that there may be something about Teslas that is causing more accidents than other cars. But LexisNexis researchers had already noticed similar trends in China, where there are many more electric vehicles, including ones that aren’t Teslas.

In its research, LexisNexis analyzed insurance claims for new electric vehicles that replaced a gasoline vehicle in a household. As much as possible, analysts tried to balance other variables, such as the driver’s age, household income and insurance level.

Accidents are even more frequent in households with a gasoline model and an electric model, which indicates that regularly switching from one to the other worsens the problems. And the fact that the frequency of accidents decreases over time also suggests that ignorance has something to do with it, said Xiaohui Lu, head of electric vehicle research at LexisNexis Risk Solutions,

The Highway Loss Data Institute, a US-based organization funded by the insurance industry, has not found higher accident rates for Tesla vehicles or other electric vehicles in general, based on insurance claims. However, according to HLDI, Teslas tend to have higher claim costs.

EV driving characteristics

In many ways, there are few differences between driving an internal combustion vehicle and an electric model like a Tesla. There is a brake pedal, an accelerator pedal and a steering wheel. But there are some fundamental differences between driving a Tesla, as well as some other electric models, and driving gasoline cars.

For example, Tesla vehicles do not have a “Start” button to turn the vehicle on and off. Instead, when the driver sits in the vehicle, it instantly starts and is ready to drive. When the driver leaves, the vehicle switches off on its own. Since this is an electric vehicle, which means there is no sound or vibration from the engine, the difference between turning on and off can sometimes be more difficult to discern.

Perhaps more important for insurance purposes, Lu said, is the fact that electric vehicles like Teslas tend to be fast. With their powerful electric motors, they can accelerate much faster than typical gasoline vehicles.

For example, a Tesla Model 3 Long Range, not even a particularly performance-oriented version, can go from zero to 60 miles per hour in about 4.1 seconds, according to Car and Driver. The BMW 330i, by comparison, takes more than a second to reach that speed. The Tesla Model 3 Performance can do it in 3.1 seconds, according to Car and Driver tests. This kind of speed was, before Tesla, associated with high-performance sports cars.

In the insurance sector, there is a long-established relationship between power and the frequency and amount of claims. Fast cars crash more often and harder, which leads to more – and more serious – accidents. Additionally, EVs lack the usual engine sounds that accompany rapid acceleration and high speeds, so drivers may be less aware of how fast they are going.

In addition to the increased speed, EVs are also heavier than gasoline vehicles due to their large, dense batteries. This also causes more damage to the vehicles the EV crashes into, resulting in higher insurance claims.

High speeds are not necessarily the problem, Lu said. Speed ​​control is especially critical in low-speed environments, such as parking lots, with other cars and concrete posts around. In gasoline cars, starting from a stop requires the engine to accelerate a little before the car starts moving. The same does not happen with electric vehicles, which respond differently to pedal pressure.

“Most drivers are trained to drive vehicles [de combustão interna] and applies the usual amount of pressure on the drive pedal, but the behavior is very different, especially in low-speed zones,” said Lu.

Electric vehicles can also have so-called “one-pedal driving”, which causes the vehicle to slow down quickly when the driver removes the accelerator pedal, rather than simply letting it slow down. Getting used to using just one pedal to start and stop can create confusion in emergency situations, when it is necessary to quickly press the brake pedal.

Most drivers are probably comfortable driving their new electric vehicles with far less than three years of experience, Lu said.

But research data indicates that this confidence may be wrong.