Tesla’s mysterious plans. A new car from Elon Musk is coming

In the context of Tesla, there has been a lot of buzz recently mainly due to its futuristic cybertruck. However, this is quite a specific structure, which may limit the group of potential recipients. However, reports about another project that should enter the market in the middle of next year.

“Redwood”, as this is the code name for the new vehicle at the moment, would be a “compact crossover”, which is quite a popular solution on the market today. For those unfamiliar with automotive nomenclature, let’s explain that this category includes, for example, the Toyota C-HR, popular on Polish streets.

Elon Musk’s new vehicle, as befits Tesla, is to be electric. As emphasizes, the billionaire has long been stoking the appetite of fans and investors for affordable electric vehicles with autonomous driving functions. A new model from Tesla may finally live up to its price promise.

“Musk first promised to build a car for 25,000. hole. (approx. PLN 100,000) in 2020, but later put this plan on the shelf to remind about it again. Tesla’s cheapest offering, the Model 3 sedan, currently has a starting price of $38,000 in the United States. $990 (approx. PLN 160,000) – we read.