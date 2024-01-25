Tesla’s profit and turnover are disappointing

#Teslas #profit #turnover #disappointing

Tesla (-3.1%) achieved a lower result in the fourth quarter of 2023 than what the market expected. Elon Musk’s group achieved a turnover of $25.17 billion, while the market expected $25.87 billion. In contrast, free cash flow was well above consensus at $2.1 billion ($1.45 billion).

After-hours EPS (earnings per share) amounted to $0.71, which was slightly lower than the expectation ($0.73) of fund analysts. The reaction was strong: the stock fell about 3%.

It is also notable that Tesla is the only tech share in the Magnificent Seven is that left behind. It is also the most expensive share, measured by the price-earnings ratio of 54.

Declining gross margin

Tesla’s gross margin on vehicles fell again this quarter, albeit slightly: 17.6% lower than 17.9%. This is due to price reductions, which are still happening at a faster pace than cost savings. The automaker still managed to reduce costs in the fourth quarter.