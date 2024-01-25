Tesla’s profits and revenues are below expectations. Stocks fall in after-hours – Automotive

#Teslas #profits #revenues #expectations #Stocks #fall #afterhours #Automotive

Tesla presented its fourth quarter accounts this Wednesday, with profits and revenues falling below market expectations.

Tesla closed last year with profits of 14.997 million dollars (13.7956 million euros at current exchange rates), 19% more than the 12.556 million dollars recorded in 2022, the North American electric car manufacturer revealed this Wednesday. .

Revenue grew 19%, to US$96.773 million, while EBITDA fell 13%, to US$16.631 million. The EBITDA margin worsened by 637 percentage points, to 17.2%.

In the fourth quarter, net profit amounted to 7,928 million dollars, a value significantly higher than the 3,687 million recorded in the same period in 2022 – and which represents a growth of 115%.

However, earnings per share were 71 cents, which is below the 74 cents expected by analysts.

Revenues reached 25.167 million between October and December, a growth of 3% compared to the same period in 2022, but which is below market estimates – which pointed to 25.87 million. The operating margin was 8.2%, 784 points lower year-on-year.

For 2024, the company says it expects a challenging year and highlights that growth, in terms of vehicle sales, “could be notably lower” than that recorded in 2023, at a time when Tesla is working at its factory in Texas to present “a vehicle next generation”. The company warned investors that it is “between two waves of growth”.

The brand had revealed, on January 2, data on vehicle production and delivery, having delivered 1.81 million vehicles in 2023, an increase of 38% compared to the previous year. Production also grew 35% compared to 2022, reaching 1.85 million vehicles.

The company led by Elon Musk did not provide any guidance for this year, which is unusual. Analysts expect the company to sell 2.2 million vehicles in 2024, which, if confirmed, will result in growth of around 20% compared to the 1.8 million sold in 2023.

After several years of high double-digit growth, the world’s most valuable car manufacturer may be seeing that period come to an end. The slowdown in economic growth, reduced demand for electric cars and increased competition are challenges that Tesla will have to face.

Over the last quarter, Tesla began selling the “cybertruck”, a model that, due to its complexity, takes longer to produce. The company has indicated that it has the capacity to build more than 125,000 “cybertrucks” on an annual basis.

Investors showed their displeasure with these numbers and Netflix shares lost 3.33% to $200.9 in Wall Street after-hours, after having closed this Wednesday’s regular hours session giving up 0 .63%, to $207.83.

After having more than doubled their value in 2023, Tesla shares continue to fall 16% in value since the beginning of the year.

