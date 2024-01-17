Tesla’s robot showed how to fold a garment (video)

#Teslas #robot #showed #fold #garment #video

The technology will reveal its full potential in the near future

Tesla’s robot demonstrates its mechanical capabilities by showing how it folds a garment.

“Optimus can’t do this autonomously yet, but it will certainly be able to do this fully autonomously and in an arbitrary environment (it won’t require a fixed table with a box that only has one shirt),” Elon Musk stated.

In 2021, Elon Musk announced that Tesla will create its own robot, the ultimate goal of which is to replace humans in many of the difficult and monotonous work activities. At the time, the robot was still a sketch, it had no name, and the commercials featured a man dressed as a robot.

Today, Optimus weighs as much as 125 kilograms, and the robot’s algorithms continue to improve. He learns more and more precise movements.

Quietly, Musk added that Tesla’s robot could also replace some of the people working on the assembly lines at his company.