Tessa celebrated Christmas last year with her ex-mother-in-law: ‘Worthless’

“When I think about last year’s Christmas, I immediately get an uneasy feeling. I celebrated Boxing Day with my ex’s mother, and that was anything but worth repeating. This year I am going to approach it very differently, which is a thing that’s for sure.

I’m going to gourmet with my six-year-old daughter and then cocoon on the couch with a Christmas movie. The next day she goes to her father. It also doesn’t benefit her at all to sit there while grandma chews her mother out. I won’t let that happen again.”

“Last year, my ex Tom and I broke up at the beginning of the summer. This break has been a long time coming. In fact, we have never been a good fit for each other. I can’t sit still for a minute, I love adventure and want everything.” Tom is very calm and thinks everything is fine for a long time.

At first I liked it, such an accommodating man with whom I never had an argument. That had sometimes been different in my previous relationships. But gradually that started to bother me. I missed receiving pushback or being challenged for once. Everything was so relaxed between us, there were never any fireworks.”

Just not much spice

“We grew apart and had this cliché brother-sister relationship. No one was to blame, it just happened. And I realized that I can’t change Tom. There’s just not a lot of spirit in it, and that’s fine. But I also realized that I didn’t want to grow old together this way.

I took the plunge and told Tom I was leaving him. Our divorce was amicable. There was no arguing about the distribution of things and we agreed to eat together as a family once a week, the three of us. We agreed on co-parenting for our daughter. A break by the book, in short.”

“When the holidays were approaching last year, we agreed that our daughter would celebrate Christmas Day with me and Boxing Day with Tom and his family. A week before Christmas, Tom asked if I would also like to come and have dinner with his family. mother, Tom’s brothers and supporters would also be there.

I wanted as little to change as possible for our daughter, and since I always went with Tom’s mother, I saw no problem with this. I had always gotten along great with her, so I thought that would be nice. Okay, I hadn’t heard much from her since Tom and I split up, but I figured she was getting used to the new situation and I took this invitation as a good sign. Stupidly, I assumed the invitation actually came from her. That was not the case, as it soon became apparent.”

Christmas piece and three kisses

“Tom opened the door of his parental home and I walked in with my daughter. I wanted to give my ex-mother-in-law the Christmas piece I had brought as a gift and greet her with three kisses as usual, but I was given the opportunity not for.

She muttered something vaguely and then quickly ducked into the kitchen. I thought that was strange, but I thought she was just very busy cooking.”

“The atmosphere later at the table did not improve. My ex-mother-in-law handed out a present to everyone, but I was passed over. It slowly became clear to me that she had not counted on my arrival at all. And not only that, I noticed that I wasn’t wanted there at all. I got nasty stitches under the water.

For example, after dinner she gave Tom a Tupperware container full of leftovers, with the comment that it was so sad that he now often had to cook for himself and eat alone. I got an angry look at that. I was amazed by so much passive-aggressive energy, I didn’t know my mother-in-law like that at all.”

The bad guy

“It was clear that she saw me as the culprit. Although Tom and I had no argument at all, in her eyes I was the mean woman who had abandoned her poor son. When we finished dessert, she said that a film was now being played. watched ‘with the family’. She also gave me an ugly look. The message was clear: I no longer belonged there, so it was time for me to leave. I gave my daughter a hug and left. What a lousy Christmas.”

“Extra painful for me was Tom’s attitude during the dinner. He was like a rock. Not once did he stand up for me. He let his mother be so idiotic and downright unkind to me, and kept his mouth shut. I thought. For me this was confirmation that we are really not suitable for each other and that it is a good thing that I have made the decision.”

Put aside

“What I also find hurtful is that my mother-in-law so ruthlessly cut me out of her life and family. I thought we had a good relationship, but apparently that was only because I married her son. I really feel because of her put aside.

This year I’m going out for dinner with a friend when my daughter celebrates Christmas with Tom and his family. I’ll never go with you again. Exes and Christmas apparently don’t go together.”

