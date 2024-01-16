Test and BG prices of the new Hyundai Kona with LPG ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto

#Test #prices #Hyundai #Kona #LPG #ᐉ #News #Fakti.bg #Auto

Did you know that the area around Kona on the west coast of the big island of Hawaii is a major producer of coffee and some of the best mainstream varieties in the world are grown there. However, snobs do not drink such coffees, they prefer Sumatran, for example, but the car that is the subject of this material is not intended for them either. The new Kona from Koreans from Hyundai is a mass car that, like the coffee of the same name, stands out in the world of subcompact crossovers. Following the coffee analogy, we can firmly state that this car cannot be compared to that disgusting, pre-ground coffee grounds.

In other words, the new Kona perfectly lives up to its name – an unpretentious but avant-garde-looking crossover, offering very good build quality, at a decent (given the new understandings and direct competition) price. The car is available in a variety of powertrains, including hybrid and all-electric, but we chose to test drive the tuned CNG version. Not because we are “old school”, but because the realities in our country still suggest significantly more problem-free use of conventional cars. But back to the topic and what our more specific initial impressions of this car are..

Exterior

The 2024 Hyundai Kona is essentially a significantly redesigned subcompact crossover that looks both familiar and new. The offerings in this segment have grown significantly in recent years. But to be honest, we rarely recommend such a small crossover when the same compact passenger car exists that is a similar size, because the overall utility of the car is almost identical. in this case, however, the new Kona comes with two significant advantages – 4×4 system and higher ground clearance.

The disadvantages are related to higher fuel consumption, but it is not so significant. Still, this Kona’s figure of around 8/100 is more than that of the i30, which has similar interior space and can average 6 liters per 100km. And generally, prices are lower for a passenger car than for a crossover. But as we have already mentioned, Kona also has advantages related to both the vision and some of its systems.

Engine and running characteristics

Whatever we say, sales show that buyers want the look and practicality of a crossover, whether they tick the box for all-wheel drive or not. And in this case, there’s a choice in that regard, and it’s hard to argue against the Kona, especially when it’s equipped with the supercharged 190-horsepower 1.6-liter turbo engine. It was with this engine that the N-Line version of the Kona we tested was equipped. The unit is perfectly combined with the eight-speed automatic and switches smoothly, imperceptibly and very quickly. In other words, there’s enough power under the hood to make this relatively heavy Kona move very well and overtaking isn’t a problem.

As for the ride quality, we think it’s improved over the previous Kona we drove just over half a year ago. We attribute this fact to the revised suspension and the wheelbase, which has been slightly extended. And the larger rims and accompanying low-profile tires don’t have as much of a negative impact on the ride here. The Kona is a pleasant enough driving companion, even on broken and uneven roads, which are most of our country.

Interior

One of the few downsides in the salon is related to wireless technology. Hyundai still hasn’t fully caught up with the rest of the industry, as smartphone connectivity still requires cables for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Most of the competition has wireless technology. But the 12.3-inch touchscreen remains one of the best in this class, with clear displays and quick response.

The center console is open and more practical, thanks to the shift selector being moved to the steering column, so there is now enough room for more small gadgets along with the morning drink in the cup holder. The seats are comfortable, but not soft. Front and rear seat comfort will be sufficient for most people, although we found that the lack of lower leg support can sometimes lead to slight discomfort. This actually only applies to taller drivers and passengers, so it might be perfectly fine for you.

Prices

It’s the different style that you’d expect from a segment that’s overpopulated with mostly “anonymous” and near-identical models. Well, if you want to stand out from the crowd, the new Kona should appeal to you. We kind of like the front light strip that connects the daytime running lights of the headlights into one. The same designer light signature is also present at the rear of the car. Or in other words, the new Kona is both familiar and modern. And our opinion is that the LPG version is still the better decision for buying a car in Bulgaria.

And the one named N-line will definitely appeal to you the most. At the same time, its price, against the background of the competition, is not high. It starts at BGN 52,000, but if you want 198 horses and 4×4, you will have to look for more richly equipped modifications, where prices vary from BGN 73,000 to BGN 78,400. But if you decide on such a step, it will be something like the obligatory good coffee right after getting up. So our advice is: pay attention to the 2024 Hyundai Kona, because this crossover may just be the best part of waking up.

Place a rating:

☆

☆

☆

☆

☆

3

Rating 3 out of 5 votes.