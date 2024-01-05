Test: Audi RS6 Performance (2024) – Price, configuration

#Test #Audi #RS6 #Performance #Price #configuration

The Audi RS 6 has been the reference among sporty estate cars for more than 20 years. Although BMW, Mercedes or Porsche have also built many explosive models with a large trunk, the RS 6 Avant continues to seduce with its two-sided character: practical, comfortable and chic on the one hand, but also explosive and super fast when conditions permit. As if this well-behaved, neat companion suddenly turns into a punk rocker without any hesitation…

Less subtle

However, the fourth model in the line (the C8), presented in 2019 as a station wagon RS 6 Avant and as a four-door coupe RS 7 Sportback, has shifted the balance between the two personalities somewhat. By opting for a more aggressive appearance, but also by adding more and more technology to make his behavior even sharper. Such as the steering rear wheels, for example. Just like its predecessor, the C7, the current C8 generation gets a new Performance version that has even replaced the ‘regular’ RS 6 in the Belgian range.

Mustachioed

In terms of looks, new colors have been introduced for the occasion, such as the Ascari Blue of our test model. The Performance models also distinguish themselves with RS body elements that are painted in matt gray as standard: side mirrors, spoiler, side skirts and the rear diffuser. This means that the model takes away from the ‘casual sporty’ look that we loved with the previous generations of RS 6, which we think is a shame. But let’s face it: the RS 6 Avant Performance, with its wide hips, still has enough charisma to make our mouths water, despite its ‘mustache’ and extra layer of make-up. In addition, Audi offers the option of checking packages that output all these details in a darker color, if you prefer.

Sneakers

What’s more interesting, however, is the arrival of a new set of 22-inch lightweight wheels. These not only improve the cooling for the brakes, but each wheel weighs approximately 5 kilos less than the 22-inch aluminum rims of the ‘regular’ RS 6 Avant. A total weight reduction of 20 kilos of unsprung mass, that already counts! In addition, these rims are shod with new sports rubber (285/30) that should also improve grip during sporty driving. On paper, they significantly increase cornering speed and also shorten the braking distance by up to 2 meters when braking from 100 to 0 km/h. We didn’t get our measuring tape out to check this, but the grip feel is certainly impressive and further enhances the agile side you wouldn’t expect from a car of this size.

Supercar for the whole family

The Performance models get an interior with blue details as standard, which are also present on our test model. But again you don’t have to worry if that’s not your taste, because the interior can also be completely customized to your wishes with different color options. What is clear is that the RS 6 Avant Performance remains a supercar for the whole family. It’s spacious and has a large and easily accessible boot, just like the more everyday A6 Avant.

Moreover, in our opinion, the RS 6 has reached a peak in terms of ergonomics and infotainment. Admittedly, the latest gadgets such as in the new BMW 5 Series or Mercedes E-Class are not included, as this A6/RS 6 generation is already somewhat older than its competitors. But we didn’t miss those gadgets either… For us it is enough to be able to see all the necessary information clearly, with also the possibility to switch from one ‘RS’ configuration to another with a simple thumb movement. That’s all it takes to make us happy!

+ 30 hp and 50 Nm

Under the hood, this Performance retains the same 4.0 biturbo V8 of the ‘regular’ RS 6 C8, but it blows a little harder through its pipes. The turbo pressure increases from 2.4 to 2.6 bar, resulting in a peak power increase of 30 hp and 50 Nm. That gives a total of 630 hp and 850 Nm(!), which emerges with a little pressure from your right toe. Even compared to the new generation of horsepower-heavy electric cars, you have nothing to be ashamed of with this ‘archaic’ V8.

Especially because the RS 6 Avant has become a bit lighter than the Performance (including less sound insulation in the hood, making the sound more audible), which reduces its curb weight to 2,075 kg. With launch control enabled, the RS 6 Performance now catapults you to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds (-0.2 s compared to the RS 6). Of course, there are several electric cars that can do better. But the RS 6 offers more sensations and can also speed up to 280 km/h, or even 305 km/h with the optional RS Dynamic package!

Fiesta ST on steroids

But the Audi RS 6 Performance makes the most impression in the corners. The improvements that the German brand has applied are just what the model needed to take driving pleasure to a new level. We already talked about the tires earlier, but the efficiency of the transmission is also impressive, which subtly favors the rear axle (standard 40/60, up to 85% to the rear axle) to enable light ‘power slides’, without to start wagging uselessly. Another compliment to the steering, which is light but also offers perfect feedback and sufficient consistency. Without forgetting the steering rear wheels, the rear differential lock and the bite of the carbon ceramic brakes (standard with the RS Dynamic package), all of which contribute to the feeling of compactness and lightness while driving. You almost have the impression that you are swinging a light sports car like the Ford Fiesta ST from one bend to another. The only difference here is that you fire 630 hp and 850 Nm on the winding asphalt…

Price Audi RS 6 Performance

Audi offers the RS 6 Performance from 145,100 euros. The standard equipment is already very complete. But if you add (as on our test model) laser lights, the lighter 22-inch rims, the RS Dynamic package and some extras, the price tag can rise considerably (in this case to around 170,000 euros). And the same applies to consumption if you can’t resist the temptation to step on the gas. During our test period, the average flirted with the limit of 20 l/100 km… But with more self-control, almost half as much should also be possible!

Ons verdict

This Performance version subtly enhances the sporty qualities of the Audi RS 6 Avant. It gains efficiency and dynamics, without compromising its overall comfort and great versatility. If we could only keep one car with a combustion engine in our garage, it would undoubtedly be this one…

